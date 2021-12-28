Alamo Bowl: A look at the Oklahoma-Oregon matchup

2006: No. 18 Oregon 34, No. 14 Oklahoma 33: An onside kick recovered by Oklahoma that wasn’t called has been well-documented as Oregon recorded its only win over the Sooners.

Who will win and why

From columnist Guerin Emig: The Sooners have a fuller complement of players. They have quarterback Caleb Williams. They have College Football Hall of Famer Bob Stoops on the sideline. Things are weird at every bowl game currently, but the Alamo isn’t so weird that OU has to sweat losing to Oregon.

Sooners 33, Ducks 19

By the numbers

0: Oklahoma’s appearances in the Alamo Bowl prior to this year’s contest against Oregon in this year’s game.

38.8: Points per game averaged by the Sooners since Bob Stoops’ arrival in 1999. It is the highest average among college football teams. Oregon is No. 3 by averaging 37.0 points per game.

6.94: Yards per carry by Kennedy Brooks during his three-year OU career. It ranks fourth all-time behind Greg Pruitt (7.40), Leon Heath (7.03) and Billy Sims (6.94).