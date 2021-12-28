 Skip to main content
Alamo Bowl: A look at the Oklahoma-Oregon matchup
ALAMO BOWL

No. 16 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Oregon

Need to know info

When: 8:15 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Alamodome, San Antonio

TV: ESPN

Radio: KMOD-97.5; KTBZ-1430

Records: Oklahoma 10-2, Oregon 10-3

Last meeting: Oregon defeated Oklahoma 34-33 on Sept. 16, 2006, in Eugene, Oregon.

All-time series: Oklahoma leads 6-1

Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, 82 degrees.

Stoops ready for return

Bob Stoops will return from retirement to coach one more game.

Oklahoma’s legendary coach is the school’s all-time wins leader. His 18-year record was 190-48.

There will be nostalgia involved from Sooner Nation, especially seeing Stoops on the sideline with his visor. But Stoops said the focus doesn’t need to be on him.

“When you take the field, you want to win. No, that doesn’t change. I’ve enjoyed the time, all of that. Hopefully I had a positive impact on the players.

“As far as do I need something to punctuate what I’ve done? No. That’s not my style.”

A look at the OU-Oregon series

1958: No. 1 Oklahoma 6, Oregon 0: The Sooners’ second game of the regular season came right after a home win over No. 13 West Virginia.

1966: Oklahoma 17, Oregon 0: The era of Jim Mackenzie as OU’s coach began with a season-opening win over Oregon.

1972: No. 2 Oklahoma 68, Oregon 3: OU rushed for 609 yards and handcuffed Oregon quarterback Dan Fouts with two first-half interceptions.

1975: No. 1 Oklahoma 62, Oregon 7: Defending national champion OU led 43-7 at halftime and finished the game with 544 rushing yards.

2004: No. 2 Oklahoma 31, Oregon 7: Adrian Peterson rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns to anchor the Sooners’ victory.

2005: Oklahoma 17, No. 6 Oregon 14: Clint Ingram’s interception with 33 seconds left saved the Oklahoma victory in the Holiday Bowl.

2006: No. 18 Oregon 34, No. 14 Oklahoma 33: An onside kick recovered by Oklahoma that wasn’t called has been well-documented as Oregon recorded its only win over the Sooners.

Who will win and why

From columnist Guerin Emig: The Sooners have a fuller complement of players. They have quarterback Caleb Williams. They have College Football Hall of Famer Bob Stoops on the sideline. Things are weird at every bowl game currently, but the Alamo isn’t so weird that OU has to sweat losing to Oregon.

Sooners 33, Ducks 19

By the numbers

0: Oklahoma’s appearances in the Alamo Bowl prior to this year’s contest against Oregon in this year’s game.

38.8: Points per game averaged by the Sooners since Bob Stoops’ arrival in 1999. It is the highest average among college football teams. Oregon is No. 3 by averaging 37.0 points per game.

6.94: Yards per carry by Kennedy Brooks during his three-year OU career. It ranks fourth all-time behind Greg Pruitt (7.40), Leon Heath (7.03) and Billy Sims (6.94).

30: All-time bowl victories by the Sooners, which ranks fifth in college football history. The most recent win was last year over Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

— Eric Bailey

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

