 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama coach had interesting pregame observation about OU's De'Vion Harmon, Big 12 co-player of the week

Alabama coach had interesting pregame observation about OU's De'Vion Harmon, Big 12 co-player of the week

{{featured_button_text}}
Harmon named Big 12's co-player of the week

Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon (11) was named the Big 12's co-player of the week on Monday. Harmon scored 18 points in Saturday's win over No. 9 Alabama.

 Garett Fisbeck, AP

Oklahoma’s De’Vion Harmon has been named the Big 12’s co-player of the week, the league announced on Monday.

Harmon has anchored the Sooners’ current five-game winning streak which includes back-to-back wins last week against No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Alabama.

In Austin Reaves’ absence (COVID-19 protocols), the 6-2 guard took over point guard duties and scored a game-high 18 points against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama coach Nate Oats noticed Harmon during pre-game warmups on Saturday.

"I was out watching our guys warm up early and he was there full sweat, ready to play. I tell the kids 'He's amped up.' They knew they were going to be missing their starting point guard. They pushed him over to it, and he did an unbelievable job,” Oats said after his team’s 66-61 loss to Oklahoma.

During OU’s current five-game winning streak, Harmon has averaged 18.2 points on 53% shooting.

Photos: OU defeats No. 9 Alabama basketball

Featured video: OU coach Lon Kruger on dealing with COVID-19 during 2020-21 season

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News