Alabama coach had interesting pregame observation about OU's De'Vion Harmon, Big 12 co-player of the week

Oklahoma’s De’Vion Harmon has been named the Big 12’s co-player of the week, the league announced on Monday.
Harmon has anchored the Sooners’ current five-game winning streak which includes back-to-back wins last week against No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Alabama.
In Austin Reaves’ absence (COVID-19 protocols), the 6-2 guard took over point guard duties and scored a game-high 18 points against the Crimson Tide.
Alabama coach Nate Oats noticed Harmon during pre-game warmups on Saturday.
"I was out watching our guys warm up early and he was there full sweat, ready to play. I tell the kids 'He's amped up.' They knew they were going to be missing their starting point guard. They pushed him over to it, and he did an unbelievable job,” Oats said after his team’s 66-61 loss to Oklahoma.
During OU’s current five-game winning streak, Harmon has averaged 18.2 points on 53% shooting.
Photos: OU defeats No. 9 Alabama basketball
