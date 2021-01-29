Alabama at Oklahoma basketball: Projected starters

MEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 9 Alabama at No. 24 Oklahoma
11 a.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
ESPN, KTBZ-1430
Oklahoma (10-4)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Williams;6-5;7.7;3.4
G;Reaves;6-5;15.8;*5.1
G;Harmon;6-2;12.8;3.2
F;Harkless;6-3;4.8;4.4
F;Kuath;6-10;7.5;5.1
Alabama (14-3)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Shackelford;6-3;13.5;4.2
G;Primo;6-6;9.1;3.3
G;Petty;6-5;13.9;5.0
F/G;Jones;6-8;12.9;5.9
F;Reese;6-9;4.6;2.9
*assists per game
