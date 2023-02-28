Oklahoma’s absence atop the college softball world didn’t last long.

On Tuesday, the Sooners returned to No. 1 in the major Top 25 polls after a one-week dip. The move was fueled by Sunday’s impressive 14-0 victory against UCLA.

The Bruins’ offense was silenced by OU starter Alex Storako, who allowed only three hits in the five-inning victory. Storako was named the Big 12 pitcher of the week following her performance over UCLA, which held the No. 1 spot for one week.

Storako, a transfer from Michigan, is 4-0 this season with a 0.34 and 26 strikeouts in 20.2 innings pitched.

Earlier this month, Storako said working out against the OU offense in preseason practices prepared her.

“These guys are the best of the best,” she said. “When you are preparing against that, that’s really exciting. And you really have to dig really deep within yourself and your ability. The way that you have to mentally train to be able to take on that kind of lineup and that kind of day-in and day-out kind of failure and keep building upon that, it makes our pitching staff really strong as well.”

Here’s a by-the-numbers recap after a five-win journey through the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

What an average: .571

Freshman Jocelyn Erickson hasn’t wasted time making her mark in a crimson-and-cream uniform.

She’s hitting .571 through the first three weekends, which ranks sixth nationally. The Phoenix native also has a team-high five home runs.

Alyssa Brito and Erickson were travel ball teammates on the powerful OC Batbusters. The younger player’s success isn’t a surprise to Brito.

“To see her finally go out and do amazing in college,” Brito said. “… I played with her so long in travel (ball). And to see her now, on the same team, and see her go off, it’s just so cool. But I feel like I’ve known her since she was 15. It’s so awesome.”

Explosion: 26 extra-base hits

Oklahoma had 53 hits during five victories last weekend with 26 of those hits resulting in extra bases.

The Sooners had an .819 slugging percentage with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and three triples.

OU had six home runs against the Bruins, with two coming from Kinzie Hansen. Tiare Jennings and Jayda Coleman hit a pair of homers over the weekend.

A dozen players had at least three at-bats over the weekend. Each finished with at least one extra-base hit.

Defensive gems equal .990

Oklahoma’s fielding percentage is .990, which is tied with Stanford for second nationally this season. Mount St. Mary’s (.991) is above the two schools.

The Sooners have only had three errors in 14 games with two coming in a 1-0 win over Liberty and another in a 5-4 triumph over Washington.

OU’s top four season fielding percentages have come over the past eight seasons: .986 (2018), .984 (2018), .983 (2016) and .982 (2021). Last year, the team’s fielding percentage was .977.

Shout out for 9 shutouts

The Sooners’ pitching staff has not allowed a run in nine of the 13 wins this season.

It’s been a combined effort. While Storako, Nicole May and Jordy Bahl each have a complete game shutout, the trio joins Kierston Deal with combined shutouts in the other nine triumphs.

The team’s ERA is 1.12 with 110 strikeouts over 81 innings pitched.