NORMAN — Seven former Oklahoma Sooners were among the 319 prospects invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month.

DaShaun White, however, was not one of them.

“I was (disappointed),” White said of his combine omission following OU’s 2023 Pro Day Thursday. “I felt like I had done enough. I had to come back to myself and get rid of the sort of entitlement and take it for what it was. You can’t control everything.”

Indeed, if the Sooners did have a combine snub in 2023, it may well have been White — the versatile linebacker who contributed 90 tackles (6.0 for loss) and closed his final season at OU as the Sooners third-highest graded defender in 2022, per Pro Football Focus.

The combine exclusion left Thursday’s Pro Day as White’s primary opportunity to showcase his talents in front of NFL scouts, front office personnel and other decision-makers ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft (April 27-29).

Inside the Everest Indoor Training Center, White out alongside 16 other former Sooners including combine attendees such as Eric Gray, Marvin Mims, Brayden Willis and Anton Harrison. He took part in six of the seven combine events before going through positional drills as the lone linebacker on display.

On balance, White’s performance Thursday likely did not raise hairs on the necks of the talent evaluators in attendance. But with strong showings in the vertical jump and 20-yard shuttle, White bolstered his argument for having deserved a spot in the combine and, perhaps, boosted his stock with draft day less than one month away.

“It wasn’t a perfect day but I did what I felt like needed to do,” he said. “I didn’t come out here expecting a perfect day. I give myself grace in that.”

Despite the combine disappointment, there have been encouraging signs for White's future at the professional level since he dove into the NFL Draft process at the close of his fifth and final season at OU.

His first offseason crack in front of pro scouts came with an invite to 2023 Hula Bowl in January. At the all-star event in Orlando, Fla., pro officials identified White's versatility — which he showed in the Sooners' hybrid linebacker/safety CHEETAH role in 2022 — as a primary asset.

And when the USFL's Michigan Panthers selected White with the No. 32 overall pick in the league's 2023 College Draft last month, he suddenly held some pro security.

"It’s nice to be able to chase this and put all my marbles into this," White said. "But also to have something I can fall back and lean back on. I’m grateful."

White explained Thursday that pro teams have projected him primarily as either a WILL linebacker or a box safety at the next level. At Pro Day, he weighed in at 215 pounds; an ideal weight for a safety role but at least 10 pounds too light for a linebacker job.

In White's case, beauty — i.e. a positional destination in the pros — will be in the eye of the beholder.

"I know I talked to one team at the Hula Bowl and they were like, 'We’re not even going to watch your film from last year,'" White said. "We’re interested in you as a middle backer."

Nerves, in likely White's final opportunity to impress pro scouts, were inevitable Thursday. He staved them off up until it was time for the 40-yard dash.

"The first 40 I ran — I was like shaking even before I took off," White said.

After that first run, he found comfort in the support of former teammates and current Sooners including Key Lawrence and Woodi Washington. Nerves settled, Run No. 2 went much better.

"Just relax and be yourself," White recalled them telling him.

Powered by an exclusion from the premier scouting event last month, White got his chance to perform Thursday. Still, the combine snub may well carry him all the way through draft day.

"I still feel some kind of way about it," White said. "I don’t know if that feeling will ever go away. I’m using it to fuel me through this offseason and going forward."