About 24 hours after Tulsa Athletic visited Sporting Kansas City for the biggest match in the club’s 10-year history on Tuesday, Sonny Dalesandro was back to his relative normal: splitting time between a do-it-all ownership role with the amateur soccer club and the kitchen of the family restaurant, Dalesandro’s.

But this night — like the night before in Kansas City — was different from most nights. On most nights inside the restaurant on South Boston Ave. there isn’t $25,000 riding on another soccer game some 700 miles away.

Such was the case Wednesday evening.

On the line when fellow amateur side Chicago House AC met Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer Wednesday night was the U.S Open Cup prize reserved for the best finisher among the amateur clubs in the competition. So, with the game on a screen inside the restaurant, Dalesandro shuttled in and out of the kitchen and kept tabs until the final whistle blew on a Chicago Fire victory.

In a 3-0 margin, Tulsa Athletic had the result it needed. On top of the historic and magical springtime cup run, the club would collect a $25,000 boon, too.

“It really was never about the money,” Dalesandro told the Tulsa World. “But we will put it to use. It will help with what we do. That amount of money at this level is impactful.”

The outcome and its financial ramifications put a fitting cap on one of the most dramatic and eight-week periods in the history of Tulsa’s amateur club since its 2013 inception. The Athletic, a non-professional team that resides in the fourth-tier of the American soccer pyramid that focuses primarily on a summer season in the National Premier Soccer League, was never supposed to get this far.

But with a pair of 1-0 wins over Cavalry FC and FC Tulsa during the early rounds of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup earlier, the Athletic secured an unlikely third round matchup with Sporting KC, the perennial MLS power and winners of four previous U.S. Open Cup trophies.

Tuesday night’s matchup at Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park presented the Athletic with the single most significant match in club history. It ended with a 3-0 scoreline in favor of the hosts, but the visiting team of former college standouts and 9-to-5 workers very much held their own over 90 minutes.

“The match ended how the betting community thought it probably would have ended up,” Dalesandro said. “But I thought on the night our guys were just absolutely brilliant. There was no tackle that they backed away from. No little task too small on that field. They all worked together and they battled. They hung out and they hung around with an MLS team.

“I can’t speak for the players but I think some dreams came true that night. They did the badge proud and I think they did lower-league soccer proud.”

For Dalesandro, who played the bulk of his professional soccer career from 1995-2001, there was a balance to find in Kansas City between fulfilling his wide range of duties on game day and savoring the moment.

Early in the day, Dalesandro could have been found setting up the visiting locker room and working with the grounds crew on a dead patch on the field. Prior to kick off, he would’ve been in that locker room delivering a message to the team.

Only when the whistle blew on the opening kick was he able to fully sink into the gravity of the night.

“We have those special days in our life where you're like, ‘Man, I'm not going to have a whole lot of these,’” Dalesandro said. “It was difficult in a sense because I wanted to try and soak as much of it in. But at the same time it was imperative that I stay dialed in.”

With the defeat in Kansas City, the Athletic’s run came to an end. The club now shifts itself to a summer season that begins May 6.

But between the deepest cup journey in club history and the financial boost that arrived with it, the legacy of the Athletic's 2023 U.S. Open Cup success will live on. For a club of the Athletic's size and resources, the $25,000 prize will go a long way.

Dalesandro expects those funds to alleviate the costs of players' housing and travel expenses in the summer. He also anticipates it will allow the club to upgrade on its landscaping equipment for the field at Hicks Park.

Beyond that, the vision for the club remains centered on growing step-by-step toward a sustainable future with the U.S. Open Cup run the latest platform to build from.

"Hicks Park this time next year is going to be even better," Dalesandro said. "We’d like to create some new spaces on the ground and to continually elevate the experience.”