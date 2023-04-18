OU's Adrian Peterson was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco over the weekend.

The native of Palestine, Texas — about 110 miles southeast of Dallas — told a humorous story about why he picked OU over Texas:

"I was Texas all the way," he told the audience.

"But for the people who find themselves being mad at me, about going to Oklahoma, this is what I’ll say.

"If you're gonna be mad at anybody, be mad at Coach Mack Brown.

"I sat in coach Brown’s office, and I asked him the same thing I ask everyone else … Coach (Bob) Stoops, ‘Will I have the opportunity to come in and compete?’ (He said) ‘Yeah, sure.’

“Pete Carroll, ‘Will I have the opportunity to come in and compete for the starting job if I come?’ (He said) ‘Yeah.’ Nick Saban, ‘You can have the opportunity.’

“Mack Brown, ‘If I come here, will I have the opportunity to come in, you know, compete for the starting job?’"

“He was like, ‘Well Adrian, you know, I’m not going to lie to you. You know, Cedric Benson … you know he’s coming, he decided to come back for his senior year, so you know, we’re going to be loyal to him. And we’re going to let him ride it out but you know, after that, you know, you can compete for it.”

“I said, ‘OK. I appreciate it.’ And that was it. I never told him I was never coming. I never told him that I wasn’t coming, but … that was the decision that I made, based off of that.

“The people that didn’t know, now you know and you can share the story.”

During his freshman season at Oklahoma, Peterson broke several NCAA freshman records, rushing for a conference-leading 1,925 yards and leading the nation in carries with 339.

In each of the first nine games of the season, he rushed for more than 100-yards, another freshman record.

He concluded his college career with 1,012 rushing yards his final season, even after missing multiple games due to injury for a total of 4,045 rushing yards in only three seasons, 2004-2006 at OU.

He finished third in school history and 73 yards short of passing Billy Sims as the school's all-time leading rusher.

