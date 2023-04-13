NORMAN — When Derrick LeBlanc made a series of unofficial visits to Oklahoma last spring before the four-star defensive lineman ultimately committed to the Sooners in July, defensive line coach Todd Bates encountered a curious mind and a high school recruit with keen interest in the small details.

In other words, he was the exact sort of player Bates and OU coach Brent Venables would have been looking for as they assembled a signing class that went on to rank fourth nationally in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

“Derrick is a very cerebral player,” Bates said this week. “He understands our playbook and scheme. He was one of those guys that when he came on his visit all he wanted to do was talk ball and learn our scheme.”

Nine months after his initial commitment, LeBlanc is more than halfway through his first spring camp in Norman. And as the 6-foot-5, 280-plus pound defensive lineman takes his first steps with the Sooners, LeBlanc is using the same mindset he flashed on last spring’s visits while he acclimates at OU.

“He’s ahead of the game in knowing what to do,” Bates said.

In a crowded room of defensive tackles in 2023, the scope of opportunity for LeBlanc in Year 1 is, as of now, unclear.

Countering the offseason departures of Jalen Redmond and Jeffery Johnson are the arrivals of transfer defensive linemen Jacob Lacey (Notre Dame) and Davon Sears (Texas State) and the Sooners return talent at the position in veterans Isaiah Coe and Jordan Kelley.

Behind them, redshirt sophomore Kelvin Gilliam and second-year lineman Gracen Halton should be among those looked upon to fill OU’s three-deep depth.

But, no matter his role in 2023, LeBlanc carries potential for the future. And the early returns in his initial camp with Venables and Co. have been positive.

The 49th-ranked recruit in the state of Florida and the 33rd-ranked defensive lineman in 2023, LeBlanc inked with the Sooners in December as the 11th-highest rated prospect in Venables’ first full recruiting class on campus, per 247Sports. Among OU’s 2023 signees on the defensive line, only five-star edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore ranks higher.

Bates said he's has been impressed with LeBlanc’s early showings on the practice field this spring. On Monday, during the open portion of the Sooners' practice session, that work included goal line and field goal drills.

Yet, while LeBlanc settles in on the field, another bit of his process toward getting up to speed will have to be executed off of it.

“His body is still getting there,” Bates said. “He’s like 282 (pounds) right now and (we’re) just focused on developing functional strength of the body and focusing on his flexibility. He’s done some good things during the spring sessions. I’m looking forward to seeing how he finishes.”

Bates made clear that tacking on weight, particularly for a young defender such as LeBlanc, is a gradual process.

“I don’t want him to gain too much too fast,” Bates explained. “You want to make sure they can handle it. That’s what he’s going to do — he’s going to get to 285 (pounds) next.”

Ahead for LeBlanc after spring camp is a summer weight program, then fall camp in August.

Seasoned further and perhaps better equipped physically when the regular season arrives in September, LeBlanc will remain an intriguing name to consider within OU’s depth on the defensive line in 2023.