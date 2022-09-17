‘A step forward’: Sooner defense delivers defining early season performance in thrashing Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The standout defensive performance of the early days of the Brent Venables era at Oklahoma started shaky.

In fact, neither Huskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph nor any of the 87,161 inside Memorial Stadium could have asked for much more from Nebraska’s opening offensive series Saturday. Six plays, four first downs and 77 yards over one minute and 57 seconds of game clock is all the hosts needed to jump in front and claim a 7-0 lead on quarterback Casey Thompson’s 32-yard strike to Trey Palmer.

But that’s where the fun ended for Thompson and Co. in the Sooners’ 49-14 rout. In the defining showing of OU’s 2022 non-conference slate, the holes in the Sooners’ defense early on closed fast on Nebraska and never opened again.

“Hats off to Nebraska for being ready out of the gate,” Venables said afterward. “But hats off to our guys for responding the right way.”

Venables and the Sooners (3-0) came to Lincoln and stymied the Huskers in Week 3, holding Nebraska to season lows in scoring, yards and first downs while handing the hosts a third loss of the year.

The Huskers picked up 12.8 yards per play on the initial series, then gained 71 yards from their next 37 offensive snaps over a scoreless final 26:19 of the first half. Sacked four times and hurried another, Thompson picked up 129 yards through the air before he was replaced on the Huskers’ third series after halftime. And only 52:03 after Thompson opened the scoring did Nebraska light the scoreboard again on an 8-yard rushing score from backup quarterback Chubba Purdy against OU’s reserves in the waning minutes of the blowout.

As Big 12 play comes onto the horizon with a visit from Kansas State waiting for the Sooners in Week 4, Saturday’s effort brought the latest signals of progress for OU’s new-look defense.

“I think we took a step forward,” said defensive coordinator Ted Roof. “We also proved that, in front of an energetic crowd and a great rivalry in college football, we can respond and take a punch.

“They took a punch in the mouth, and they came out swinging and got it back.”

Within what Venables termed a “proud” team performance, there were plenty of individual highlights.

DaShaun White, Ethan Downs, Jonah Laulu and Jalen Redmond each registered a sack. Safety Key Lawrence, in his return from injury, pulled down a fourth-quarter interception. And the Sooners turned the Huskers over on downs twice in their own territory, once in each half.

But, on an afternoon of impressive defensive performances, the day belonged to freshman linebacker Jaren Kanak.

Thrust into action by White’s ejection for targeting following a high hit on Thompson in the second quarter, Kanak looked anything but a newcomer in his third career college game. His 10 total tackles led all Sooner defenders, and his forced fumble on the first play after halftime took any remaining air out of Memorial Stadium.

Often considered a potential star for the future in Norman, Kanak delivered when called upon in a hostile environment Saturday.

“He is an easy guy to coach because he's really demanding on himself as opposed to being a young, immature freshman that doesn't want to be told when he's terrible,” Venables said. “And he wasn't terrible today, but he made some mistakes. He'll be the first one to admit that but so did a bunch of other guys. So really proud of him and the progress that he's made.”

For his part, Kanak explained that limited action in the Sooners wins over UTEP and Kent State earlier this month eased his sudden introduction into his expanded role. The game, he said, has gotten slower with time and coaching. For the forced fumble, Kanak credited “football instinct” and the ball-chasing mindset instilled by the Sooners’ coaching staff.

As for the frenzied celebration that followed the forced turnover? That will take getting used for the first-year linebacker.

“I don’t even remember it,” Venables. “It was kind of a blur.”