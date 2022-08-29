'A lot of versatility there': DaShaun White, Justin Harrington to man cheetah position for OU

NORMAN — Among the final questions still swirling around the Sooners’ largely settled roster at the close of training camp last week was Oklahoma’s plan at the cheetah position.

According to the Week 1 depth chart released by the program Monday, that spot — a hybrid position somewhere between safety and linebacker in the back end of the defense — will be occupied by last season’s middle linebacker and a converted cornerback.

Fifth-year linebacker DaShaun White is slated to get the start at cheetah when the Sooners kick off the 2022 season against UTEP Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m., FOX) at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. And backing him up will be Justin Harrington, the former junior college transfer cornerback who returned to OU in the offseason after taking a dip into the transfer portal.

“It starts with the versatility — the ability to play coverage and at the same time be physical enough to get in the box and be efficient in there,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said Monday morning of the decision to go with White and Harrington at the position.

“So a lot of versatility there. When you start looking at the overall skill set and job description of that position, that's where it starts.”

With 36 career starts under his belt, White factors in as the most experienced returner to the Sooners’ defense in 2022. Now, after spending previous seasons at middle and weakside linebacker, the six-foot, 222-pound veteran who tallied 60 total tackles last fall will take on the challenge of a new position.

“DaShaun’s had a great camp and has adjusted really well,” Roof said. “He was playing well earlier in camp and we moved him to the cheetah position. But he still has the ability to play (weakside) as well.”

Harrington, meanwhile, finds himself in play for a new role in the midst of a potential career renaissance at OU.

A 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive back who arrived from Bakersfield Community College in 2020, Harrington entered the portal last October before returning to the program in the spring as a walk-on under the new coaching staff.

Months later, the former cornerback is positioned to contribute at a crucial spot for the Sooners.

“He's worked extremely hard, been extremely committed and approached this thing in the right way,” Roof said of Harrington. “He's had a good camp as well.”

The cheetah position White and Harrington are manning headed into Saturday’s opener is the same nickel back spot Justin Broiles and Trey Morrison held down in the spring.

Broiles, a redshirt senior, is listed as an “or” at free safety with junior Key Lawrence on the initial depth chart. Morrison, an experienced transfer from North Carolina, is slated behind strong safety Bill Bowman with sophomore Damond Harmon.

Both Broiles and Morrison are likely to feature in respective roles for OU in the early weeks of the season. But in White and Harrington's moves over to the cheetah, there's a shift in the back end of the Sooners' defense.

“As a coach, you learn more about your people as you go along,” Roof said. “We certainly learned more about those guys and where they fit and what their skill sets are and what they’re good at. “That’s where we are and what’s best for our defense right now.”