A look at the Oklahoma Sooners: Key returners, important newcomers and storylines

Oklahoma
2020-21 record: 12-12, 9-9 Big 12
Postseason: None
Head coach: Jennie Baranczyk, first year
Overall record: 192-96 (9 seasons)
Key returners: F Madi Williams, 5-11, Sr., 20.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.1 apg; G Gabby Gregory, 5-11, Jr., 16.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg; Taylor Robertson, 5-11, Sr., 16.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg; Ana Llanusa 5-11, R-Sr., 15.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg in 2019-20.
Top additions: G Kelbie Washington, 5-6, Fr., 13.0 ppg, 4.2 spg, 4.1 apg, 4.0 rpg at Norman H.S.; C Emma Svoboda, 6-3, Fr., 23.6 ppg, 16.9 rpg at La Quinta (Calif.) H.S.; G Kennady Tucker, 6-1, Soph., 37 games at North Carolina.
First game: Nov. 9 vs. South Dakota, 7 p.m.
3-pointers
Schedule highlights: Oklahoma will get three nonconference games — including a tough road opener at South Dakota — before facing No. 10 Oregon in the Battle 4 Atlantis. If OU beats the Ducks, top-ranked South Carolina would await. OU will host Mississippi State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Big 12 schedule begins with a road trip to Texas Tech on Jan. 2. The two Bedlam games will be in Norman Jan. 26 and in Stillwater March 2.
Returning stars/potential breakouts: The Sooners have plenty of experience and firepower returning for first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk. Madi Williams (20.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg) will be the cornerstone while sharpshooter Taylor Robertson returns for her final season.
OU also returns Ana Llanusa from injury. She averaged 15.4 points in 2019-20. Keep an eye on Kelbie Washington from Norman High School.
Expectations: Oklahoma displayed some good signs in Sherri Coale’s last season, finishing at .500. With the return of Llanusa and experienced scoring, it sets up for a good foundation for the new coaching staff.
OU could finish with its first winning record in four seasons. The key will be building early season chemistry with the new faces and under the first-year coach from Drake.
Schedule
Nov. 9: at South Dakota, 7 p.m.
Nov. 12: Arkansas State, 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 16: Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.
Nov. 20: x-Oregon, 4 p.m.
Nov. 21: x-TBA, TBD
Nov. 22: x-TBA, TBD
Nov. 30: at SMU, 7 p.m.
Dec. 4: Mississippi State, 2 p.m.
Dec. 7: Eastern Michigan, 5 p.m.
Dec. 10: BYU, 6 p.m.
Dec. 21: Utah, 6 p.m.
Dec.29: Wichita State, 6 p.m.
Jan. 2: at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Jan. 5: Iowa State, 6 p.m.
Jan. 8: at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Jan. 12: Baylor, 6 p.m.
Jan. 15: TCU, 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 19: at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Jan. 23: at Kansas State, 1 p.m.
Jan. 26: Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.
Jan. 29: Texas, 2 p.m.
Feb. 2: at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: West Virginia, 3 p.m.
Feb. 12: at Texas, TBA
Feb. 16: Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Feb. 19: at Iowa State, TBA
Feb. 23: at TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: Kansas State, 2 p.m.
March 2: at Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m.
March 5: Kansas, 2 p.m.
x-At Paradise Island, Bahamas
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World