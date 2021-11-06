A look at the Oklahoma Sooners: Key returners, important newcomers and storylines

Returning stars/potential breakouts: The Sooners have plenty of experience and firepower returning for first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk. Madi Williams (20.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg) will be the cornerstone while sharpshooter Taylor Robertson returns for her final season.

OU also returns Ana Llanusa from injury. She averaged 15.4 points in 2019-20. Keep an eye on Kelbie Washington from Norman High School.

Expectations: Oklahoma displayed some good signs in Sherri Coale’s last season, finishing at .500. With the return of Llanusa and experienced scoring, it sets up for a good foundation for the new coaching staff.

OU could finish with its first winning record in four seasons. The key will be building early season chemistry with the new faces and under the first-year coach from Drake.

Schedule

Nov. 9: at South Dakota, 7 p.m.

Nov. 12: Arkansas State, 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 16: Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.

Nov. 20: x-Oregon, 4 p.m.

Nov. 21: x-TBA, TBD

Nov. 22: x-TBA, TBD

Nov. 30: at SMU, 7 p.m.