A look at the Oklahoma Sooners: Key returners, important newcomers and storylines
editor's pick
A look at the Oklahoma Sooners: Key returners, important newcomers and storylines

Iowa State Oklahoma Basketball

Oklahoma's Elijah Harkless (right) tries to steal the ball from Iowa State's Rasir Bolton in a Feb. 6 game in Norman. Harkless averaged 1.9 steals per game for the Sooners last season.

 Garett Fisbeck, AP file

Oklahoma

2020-21 record: 16-11, 9-8 Big 12

Postseason: Defeated Missouri 72-68, lost to Gonzaga 87-71 in second round of NCAA Tournament

Head coach: Porter Moser, first year

Overall record: 293–242 (17 seasons)

Key returners: G Umoja Gibson, 6-1, Sr., 9.1 ppg, 58 3-pointers, 32 steals; G Elijah Harkless, 6-3, Sr., 8.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 44 steals; F Jalen Hill, 6-6, Jr., 4.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 16 steals.

Top additions: G Jordan Goldwire, 6-3, R-Sr., 5.8 ppg, 4.0 apg, 2.3 steals per game at Duke; F/C Ethan Chargois, 6-9, R-Sr., 8.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.5 apg at SMU; F/C Tanner Groves, 6-10, Sr., 17.2 ppg, 8.0 rpg, .560 FG at Eastern Washington.

First game: Nov. 9 vs. Northwestern State, 7 p.m.

3-pointers

Schedule highlights: Oklahoma will have seven games under its belt when it hits a tough part of the schedule with home games against Florida (Dec. 1) and Butler (Dec. 7) before a neutral site game versus Arkansas (Dec. 11) at the BOK Center.

The Sooners open Big 12 play against visiting Kansas State on New Year’s Day before facing league powerhouses Baylor, Texas and Kansas during a five-game stretch.

The two Bedlam games will be in Stillwater Feb. 5 and in Norman Feb. 26.

Returning stars/potential breakouts: Porter Moser’s team at Loyola-Chicago advanced to the Sweet 16 last season thanks to a stingy group that was among the best teams in scoring defense.

Moser took a big step toward replicating that at Oklahoma by securing the transfer of Jordan Goldwire. The former Duke player was named to the ACC’s all-defensive team. He ranked second in the ACC by averaging 2.25 steals per game. He’ll join Elijah Harkless, who averaged 1.9 steals.

Eastern Washington transfer Tanner Groves will provide a boost, while SMU transfer Ethan Chargois (a Union High School graduate) could be an X-factor.

Expectations: With most transition periods, there are ups and downs when a coaching change occurs. Moser isn’t a fan of calling this a rebuilding year. The key will be how a roster heavy with newcomers will mesh. If the team can quickly build chemistry, it could be an NCAA Tournament squad.

Schedule:

Nov. 1: Rogers State (exh.), 7 p.m.

Nov. 9: Northwestern State, 7 p.m.

Nov. 12: UTSA, 7 p.m.

Nov. 18: x-East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Nov. 19: x-ODU or Indiana State, TBD

Nov. 21: x-TBD

Nov. 24: Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Nov. 27: at UCF, 1 p.m.

Dec. 1: Florida, 7 p.m.

Dec. 7: Butler, 8 p.m.

Dec. 11: y-Arkansas, 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 19: UT Arlington, 2 p.m.

Dec. 22: Alcorn State, 7 p.m.

Jan. 1: Kansas State, 7 p.m.

Jan. 4: at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Jan. 8: Iowa State, 5 p.m.

Jan. 11: at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 15: at TCU, 3 p.m.

Jan. 18: Kansas, 6 p.m.

Jan. 22: Baylor, 2 p.m.

Jan. 26: at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Jan. 29: at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Jan. 31: TCU, 8 p.m.

Feb. 5: at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.

Feb. 9: Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Feb. 12: at Kansas, 12 p.m.

Feb. 15: Texas, 6 p.m.

Feb. 19: at Iowa State, 1 p.m.

Feb. 22: at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Feb. 26: Oklahoma State, 11 a.m.

March 1: West Virginia, 6 p.m.

March 5: at Kansas State, 3 p.m.

March 9-12: z-Big 12 Tournament, TBD

x-at Myrtle Beach Invitational

y-at BOK Center

z-at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

