A look at the Oklahoma Sooners: Key returners, important newcomers and storylines

The two Bedlam games will be in Stillwater Feb. 5 and in Norman Feb. 26.

Returning stars/potential breakouts: Porter Moser’s team at Loyola-Chicago advanced to the Sweet 16 last season thanks to a stingy group that was among the best teams in scoring defense.

Moser took a big step toward replicating that at Oklahoma by securing the transfer of Jordan Goldwire. The former Duke player was named to the ACC’s all-defensive team. He ranked second in the ACC by averaging 2.25 steals per game. He’ll join Elijah Harkless, who averaged 1.9 steals.

Eastern Washington transfer Tanner Groves will provide a boost, while SMU transfer Ethan Chargois (a Union High School graduate) could be an X-factor.

Expectations: With most transition periods, there are ups and downs when a coaching change occurs. Moser isn’t a fan of calling this a rebuilding year. The key will be how a roster heavy with newcomers will mesh. If the team can quickly build chemistry, it could be an NCAA Tournament squad.

Schedule:

Nov. 1: Rogers State (exh.), 7 p.m.

Nov. 9: Northwestern State, 7 p.m.

Nov. 12: UTSA, 7 p.m.