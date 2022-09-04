A look at OU's non conference dominance, 'clean football' and a first-ever meeting with Kent State

NORMAN — Brent Venables’ long awaited head coaching debut came and went Saturday and Oklahoma cruised in its 2022 season opener, dispatching visiting UTEP in a 45-13 victory.

“It went really fast,” Venables said afterward. “It was a special day for a lot of reasons. Most of all, we did a lot of things for the first time today. A lot of players experienced things for the first time today. I'm super thankful for the fans today. They were super outstanding.”

Venables estimated earlier in his first game week that “more than 50%” of the Sooners' roster had yet to play in a game for OU.

On Saturday, seven of his 22 starters appeared in their Sooners debuts. Among them was quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who delivered an efficient effort in his first game under center for OU, going 15-of-23 for 233 yards and three total touchdowns. Another newcomer, walk-on freshman wide receiver Gavin Freeman, made his mark with a 46-yard touchdown run on the very first touch of his college career.

“(It was) surreal, for sure,” Freeman said. “Because I didn't think I'd be in this position.”

The Sooners allowed UTEP 316 total yards of offense.

The Miners’ 28 rushing yards marked the lowest rushing output by an OU opponent since the Sooners held Baylor to 25 ground yards on Dec. 5, 2020. Pass rusher Reggie Grimes left his impact with a career-high 2.5 sacks on the day. Freshman defensive back Gentry Williams, the former Booker T. Washington standout, closed his debut with an interception in the final minutes.

Venables danced in the locker room and received the game ball from OU athletic director Joe Castiglione following the first win of his head coaching career. With Venables in the win column, 10 of the last 11 Sooners coaches have taken victories from their OU debuts.

“We’re going to celebrate today, we’re gonna kick it today, but once Monday comes we’re going to rip this thing down to the studs and go to work on Kent State,” Venables said.

A snapshot of Kent State and the Sooners’ upcoming Week 2 matchup at 6 p.m. Saturday in Norman…

KENT STATE

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost 45-20 at Washington in season opener, trailed 31-13 at halftime

Head coach: Sean Lewis (fifth season at Kent State, 19-15)

Players to watch: Wide recevier Dante Cephas caught six passes for 105 yards in Week 1. The 6-foot-1 redshirt junior finished second in the Mid-American Conference a year ago with 1,240 receiving yards. Senior safety Dean Clark led the Golden Flashes with 116 total tackles last fall.

‘Clean football’

OU picked up seven penalties to UTEP’s six Saturday and just one after halftime.

And on the whole, Venables came away pleased from the Sooners’ discipline in their first performance of 2022.

“I thought, for most part, that we really played a clean game on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We had too many penalties pre-snap, but I'm really proud of the players and coaches.”

Anton Harrison, Marvin Mims and Robert Congel accounted for OU’s three first half false start penalties. Savion Byrd was called for holding in the fourth quarter. Of OU’s defensive penalties, there was Grimes’ early roughing the passer infraction and a pair of pass interference calls on Danny Stutsman and Trey Morrison.

First meeting

OU and Kent State, two programs with 230 years of football played between them, will face off for the first time in Week 2.

The Sooners are unbeaten in three previous all-time matchups with MAC opponents. Those wins came against Bowling Green (2004), Ball State (2011) and Akron (2015).

Kent State enters with a 2-13 record all-time with Big 12 opponents in 15 total games played against Kansas, Iowa State, West Virginia, Kansas State and Baylor. Each of the Golden Flashes Big 12 wins came on the road, at Kansas (1987) and Iowa State (2007).

Kent State is 15-80 against Power 5 opponents all-time.

Non conference dominance

Dating back to the 2010 season, the Sooners are 32-3 in non conference regular season games, including 14 consecutive non conference wins since Sept. 2017.

OU’s last non conference defeat came in a 45-24 loss to Ohio State on Sept. 17, 2016 in Norman.

Following the visit from Kent State, the Sooners conclude their 2022 non conference schedule in Week 3 at Nebraska (11 a.m., FOX).

Down the road

Speaking of Nebraska…the Cornhuskers (1-1) entered halftime Saturday tied 7-7 with FCS visitors North Dakota before scoring 31 second-half points to clinch a home win as drama and intrigue continue to surround Scott Frost and Co. in Lincoln.

The Sept. 17 meeting between OU and Nebraska will mark the 88th all-time meeting between the schools and the third matchup since 2010. OU leads the all-time series 46-3-38.

Kansas State, which opens Big 12 conference play in Norman in Week 4, pitched a shutout in Week 1, blanking South Dakota 34-0.

Former Sooners quarterback Chandler Morris exited TCU’s 38-13 win over Colorado Friday night with a left knee injury. Coach Sonny Dykes offered no immediate update on Morris’ status. The Sooners visit TCU on Oct. 1.

Texas’ Quinn Ewers threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns as the Longhorns opened 2022 with a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe. OU will see Texas at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 8.

By the numbers

8: OU drives that lasted less than two minutes in Saturday’s opener, including four of the Sooners’ six touchdown drives.

525: Yards allowed by the Kent State defense against Washington in Week 1

32: Points OU is favored by against Kent State, per VegasInsider.

0.9: Yards allowed per rushing attempt allowed by OU’s defense against UTEP.