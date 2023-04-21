Note: This Tulsa World story originally ran in April 2022 before the official unveiling of the statue.

For the better part of the last two years, the bronze statue of Baker Mayfield — a roughly nine-foot tall, 2,500-pound portrait of Oklahoma’s sixth Heisman Trophy winner that arrived to Heisman Park this week — resided in a storage facility in Long Beach, Calif.

The extended stay by the ocean wasn't part of the plan.

Back in the spring of 2020, Mayfield’s figure was set to be an unveiled during the April 18 spring game, three years after the former walk-on's 2017 Heisman Trophy winning season. On March 10, 2020, then-coach Lincoln Riley called it “a pretty cool historic moment for this program."

Then came COVID-19. Plans got put on hold. And for two years, Mayfield’s statue lived on the West Coast in an oversized locker by the beach.

Among its roommates: a replica statue of UNLV legend Jerry Tarkanian and another of Alyn Beck, a slain Las Vegas police officer. Georgetown’s John Thompson, or rather bronze molding of the national champion men's basketball coach, stood close by.

For Brian Hanlon, the New Jersey-based artist who sculpted Mayfield's figure by hand, the two-year delay was excruciating.

“Frustrating,” he says. “So frustrating.”

That wait ends on Saturday when Mayfield's joins the figures of Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford in Heisman Park outside the east end of Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadium with a public dedication scheduled for halftime of the Sooners' 3 p.m. spring game.

The ceremony is set to take place on Owen Field and the statue reveal will be shown on stadium video boards. Fans who exit the stadium on Saturday will not be readmitted.

Hanlon, whose past work includes statues of Charles Barkley, Jim Brown and Dominique Wilkins, will be on hand for it all.

OU commissioned the project to Hanlon's studio several years ago at the end of a lengthy search process and paid him $89,250 to craft the newest addition to Heisman Park. Sculpting Mayfield — from clay to mold to the bronze process — took about a year. All told, the statue and its base weighs in around 10,000 pound.

"He’s a big boy," Hanlon says.

"I was thrilled to get this commission to sculpt Baker because this is a guy who was so alive on the field. He’s a champion. What’s the quote? ‘I woke up feeling dangerous?’ He really did. So what an honor to pay tribute to the only walk-on to win the Heisman Trophy. That is huge.”

The chosen pose for Mayfield's statue won't be revealed to the public until Saturday. But in sculpting a monument of the 6-foot-1 quarterback, Hanlon set his focus on capturing Mayfield's sprit.

"Not a passer. Not a runner," Hanlon says. "But a guy in motion creating this energy that was infectious to the fans. And players, too.”

So Hanlon channeled the moments that oozed Baker. The flag plant at Ohio State. The grab at Kansas. The list goes on.

“I saw the spirit he brought to that campus," Hanlon says. "I would say it’s equal to the best ever in the history of the school.”

In lieu of a ceremony outside in Heisman Park itself, OU opted for the halftime ceremony inside the stadium. Riley was onboard with the idea the first time around in 2020.

“I think the thought is instead of a ceremony outside the stadium, why not include all 50, 60, 70,000 — whatever's there — why not include all them in that moment?" he said.

Two years later Saturday, those 50, 60 or 70,000 fans will get to see Mayfield's statue in Norman at long last. And Hanlon will be standing there among them.

“Wouldn’t miss it for the world," he says. "I love to see the expressions on people’s faces and how the art affects the community like that. And any time you’re promoting excellence I’m all in.”