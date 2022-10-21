A deep dive into Brent Venables' coaching contract (which includes bonus for winning seven games)

NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables’ performance bonuses include a trigger for winning seven regular-season football games and playing in a bowl game, according to his contract of employment released to the Tulsa World late Friday afternoon.

The document was released via an open records request to the university.

Venables has several performance bonuses on top of his $7 million guaranteed income, including a $25,000 payment if the Sooners play in a non-College Football Playoff bowl and claim seven regular-season victories.

OU currently is 4-3 with five regular-season games remaining. Up next is a Oct. 29 trip to Iowa State.

Venables’ contract runs six football seasons through Jan. 31, 2028.

His annual base salary is $325,000 payable through the school. He will receive $6,075,000 for personal services which comes from unrestricted private funds and/or outside athletics-related income. That amount will increase by $100,000 starting on Feb. 1, 2023 and each Feb. 1 of the contact’s term. There also is a $600,000 annual payment to a supplemental retirement income plan.

Performance bonuses for Venables include:

• $100,000 for playing in a conference championship game or $150,000 for winning a conference championship game;

• $100,000 for playing in a non-CFP postseason bowl, non-CFP semifinal or $150,000 for winning a CFP postseason bowl, non-CFP semifinal;

• $250,000 for playing in a CFP semifinal;

• $300,000 for playing in a national championship game;

• And $400,000 for winning a CFP national championship.

The contract also stipulates if the CFP is expanded, good faith negotiations will take place for an appropriate adjustment to the performance bonus structure.

Additional bonuses for Venables are for conference coach of the year ($35,000) and national coach of the year by AP, AFCA and/or Home Depot/ESPN ($75,000). He will receive $25,000 when the football team has a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better for any semester.

If Venables leaves early, he has a buyout that drops at least $1 million each year. His buyout is $7 million by Jan. 31, 2023. It’s $5 million by Jan. 31, 2024, $3 million by Jan. 31, 2025, $2 million by Jan. 31, 2026 and $1 million by Jan. 31, 2027.

Venables also receives several perks in the contract. He has a suite and parking passes provided during home football games, as well as access to eight additional tickets to all home and away contests. He will get up to 16 complimentary tickets for all postseason games.

His wife Julie Venables is allowed to travel to away games for free. His spouse and immediate family are allowed to travel to all postseason games for free.

Venables is allowed 30 in-flight hours of private air transportation annually for personal use. This is subject to being considered as taxable compensation. He also has use of one vehicle subject to the athletics department guidelines.

Finally, Venables is provided playing privileges at two local golf courses.