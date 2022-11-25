'A captain's captain': Sooners TE Brayden Willis the right leader at the right time for OU in 2022

NORMAN — Brayden Willis is a thinker.

Scratch that. By his own admission, Oklahoma’s pass-catching, run-blocking, touchdown-throwing fifth-year tight end is an overthinker.

He plans things out in his head. He attacks challenges methodically and with a quiet focus. His mind, most often, stays fixed on the bigger picture.

One recent afternoon, his mother, Rhonda Reddic, recalled the temporary frustration her son exuded when the family switched school districts near their home in Arlington, Texas, just before he entered high school.

By then, Willis had already mapped out the next four years in his head, detail for detail.

“Brayden is a very analytical type of guy,” Reddic explained. “We really thought he was going to be an engineer.”

In December 2021, that analytical mind went to work on a critical conundrum: Would Willis come back to school for a fifth and final season with the Sooners in 2022 or take the leap to the pros? Nearly 12 months later, he’ll take part in the final regular season game of his college career Saturday night when OU meets Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium (6:30 p.m., FS1).

Individually, Willis has been rewarded for his decision to return his fall. His 28 catches, 382 receiving yards and five touchdowns entering Saturday all represent career-highs. Already an accomplished run blocker, he’s proven capable of the pass-catching production NFL talent evaluators doubted a year ago.

But Willis’ contributions in 2022 extend far beyond the reception count that ranks fifth among the Sooners.

As OU (6-5) has sojourned the roller coaster of Year 1 under Brent Venables this fall, Willis has emerged as a central force in Norman: the Sooners’ unquestioned backbone in only the program’s fourth five-loss season since 1998, the perfect leader for this particular OU team in this particular OU season, in the right place at the right time.

“He has over delivered throughout his career,” Venables said earlier this week. “Nobody on our team has more command and respect than Brayden.”

'A captain’s captain'

Jeremiah Hall, the former OU tight end and Willis’ co-host of "The Podcast on the Prairie,” would tell you his former teammate was built for the role he’s assumed this fall. Bob Wager, Willis’ head coach at Arlington’s Martin High School, would agree.

From an early age, Willis played everything and excelled just about in everything.

On the days he found himself locked into a pickup basketball run or a game of pickup football, Willis was difficult to wrangle.

“My mom had a rule: When the streetlights came on, he needed to be inside,” recalled Willis’ sister Grace Reddic, a freshman soccer player at Texas State. “Brayden was never inside.”

It was in football, ultimately, where Willis found his joy and passion.

“I have this picture,” Reddic said. “He was probably three at the time and he got to play flag football at the the old Cowboys stadium. His face is just lit up.”

At Martin High School, he played wide receiver, then moved to tight end. He was a backup quarterback and spent time at defensive end. When the Warriors needed a punter, Willis stepped in.

But before all that, Wager first came to recognize Willis’ presence as a leader in his earliest days on the high school campus.

The roughly 3,600-student population at Martin High School is fed primarily by two nearby middle schools. On Willis’ freshman football team, there were about 50 kids from Boles Junior High and another 50 from Young.

Coming from Ousley Junior High, Willis was an outsider. The lack of familiarity didn’t matter for very long.

“They immediately gravitated towards him,” Wager said. “When your best players are also your hardest workers, you’ve got something special. Because everybody’s going to follow suit.

“Brayden is a captain’s captain. And for those that have served in that role, I think that's the ultimate compliment. He raised the standard of what a captain is at Martin High School.”

The same elements that drew him followers in high school turned Willis into a leader in Norman not long after his arrival in 2018, too.

When teammates and coaches alike speak about Willis’ relentless work ethic, they rave about the veteran at the front of pack during team sprints — the tight end who benches 405 pounds with ease one moment, encouraging a teammate on another bench the next — the leader who seldom misses an optional holiday workout session.

Stories of Willis’ tug-of-war triumphs during winter workouts are tales of legend in their own right.

“You need a guy like B-Will,” said quarterback Dillon Gabriel. “Someone who's just a hard worker.”

“There’s a reason why I call this kid ‘Weight Room Willie,’” Hall said. “He has the lungs of a horse. He can run way more 100s than anybody on that team. He’s strong as an ox. Honestly, I just have to give God his credit: He made a specimen in Brayden Willis.

“And as a football player, it’s a lot easier to follow the guy that can talk while running sprints.”

But speaking on leadership, Hall makes a distinction.

Some players, like himself and say former OU linebacker Caleb Kelly, make for naturally vocal, rah-rah leaders. Others, Hall explains, like Willis in his early years at OU, lead by action.

“Brayden’s not naturally a talker,” Hall said.

In 2022, in a season in which Willis has stood among the most senior on the Sooners’ overhauled roster, that’s changed.

He’s become prominent in OU’s player-led meetings. Venables considers him pivotal voice on the Sooners’ senior council. Multiple OU teammates referred to Willis as the middle man between the player and Venables’ first-year coaching staff.

In his final season, Willis has become that vocal leader.

Just ask redshirt junior cornerback Woodi Washington.

“After the Kansas State loss in the locker room, Brayden kind of brought the team up before coach Venables got in there and was just like ‘This season is not over. We still got our goals ahead of us’. For him to just come out and say that right after a big loss. That's shows his character right there.”

Or junior left tackle Anton Harrison.

“The Texas game at halftime. We're down. We're down a lot. He's the loudest person in the room. ‘We’re still in this. It’s not over. Keep your heads up. We’re good.’ He was like that every day at practice (during the three-game losing streak earlier this season). He sees somebody loafing, he’s going to be on their tail to make them better.”

Or freshman running back Jovantae Barnes.

“Every single day I see B-Will step up even in a locker room. Even if it’s just the littlest thing. Like if there’s piece of paper on the ground, pick it up, make sure you pick it up. Make sure you keep your home clean because this is the only place the players get to come in and bond and laugh with each other until it's really serious time with the coaches.”

Or try Venables.

“I think that he's like all great leaders he’s selfless, willing to sacrifice, great toughness," the Sooners' first-year coach said. "He's a model of consistency. Great humility. He loves the work. Loves the grind. Loves his teammates.

"He's willing to say and do the uncomfortable and the things that are not popular.

Finishing the right way

In the aftermath of Lincoln Riley's exit and Venables' arrival last winter is when Willis wrestled the direction of his future; when his tireless mind went to work.

There were phone calls with Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley. There were discussions with Wager, who probed his contacts in the NFL to get a sense of what scouts thought of Willis' prospects. And before Willis opted to return in 2022, there were multiple conversations around the table in the family dining room.

"Just felt like I had more left in the tank," Willis said. "I felt like I didn’t really accomplish what I wanted in my college career.”

Now, as the days dwindle on Willis' Sooners career, he's fighting another battle.

On one hand, there's the future. The NFL. Life beyond OU. The bigger picture.

On another, there's the time left with what Willis termed "the closest team that I've been on."

"I enjoy being in the locker room with these guys," Willis said. "So I'm gonna take every step with these guys. I'm gonna enjoy my time here, and then when my time is done, then my time is done. But until then, I'm enjoying the guys."

Has he taken stock of the role he's taken up this fall? Is there pride in it, even if this last season won't end in his fourth conference championship game?

“It's not the year that I foresaw for us," Willis said. "We expected much much greater for ourselves.

"But I will have pride and I do have pride knowing that I am the kind of start — that I jumpstarted the coach Venables era. And I haven't been able to kind of reap the fruits of my labor right now. But I know in the future, when they go and they win the title and the natty, I’ll know I had a hand in that and that I was kind of the start of that era.

"So, I take tremendous pride in finishing it the right way. To finish the season off and propel them into the next era.”

Entering the final weeks of his run in Norman, Willis' mind is still focused on the bigger picture.