A Billy Tubbs story perfect on eve of OU-Missouri first-round NCAA Tournament game

INDIANAPOLIS – What better way to remember the Oklahoma-Missouri basketball series than with a Billy Tubbs story?
We caught up with longtime Missouri play-by-play announcer Mike Kelly this week to discuss Saturday’s NCAA Tournament first-round game against the schools.
During the conversation, the relationship of Tubbs and legendary Mizzou coach Norm Stewart was brought up. The late Oklahoma coach knew how to get under Stewart’s skin, especially after relating him to Francis the Talking Mule.
Kelly told the story like this:
“I remember walking into the Lloyd Noble Center once on a Friday night prior to a Saturday game. And it was one of those rare occasions where Missouri did travel a day out because it was a weekend game. I think he won a lot of games by not traveling (the day before a game). But this particular weekend, we went down on a Friday,” Kelly said.
“And I remember walking onto the court at Lloyd Noble before the shootaround, talking to coach and all of the sudden his demeanor changed. And he started muttering some things and he starts yelling, ‘Billy, Billy.’ I look and his eyes are pointed towards the top concourse at Lloyd Noble. And there's a guy with a hoodie, a crimson-colored hoodie walking around.
"And all of a sudden after the third ‘Billy,’ Billy Tubbs pulled down his hoodie and ‘Hello, Francis.’”
***
Kelly says he owes current OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione everything he’s got in terms of longevity with Missouri.
Their relationship goes back to 1989. Castiglione was director of sports media/marketing at the school where he would later become athletic director between 1994 and 1998.
The pair worked together for Tiger Talk, a call-in show that even saw Castiglione screen calls from time to time.
“That’s how it all began,” Kelly said. “He would give us a note from Earl from St. Joe who wants to know about the offensive line.
“I just think the world of he and his wife Kristen. I got to play a small role in their wedding. I love him to death and I’m so proud of him.”
***
Kelly has spent the last 31 years as a part of the Missouri radio broadcast team. After Mizzou left for the SEC in 2011, is there anything Kelly misses about his trips to Norman?
“I don’t miss getting drilled by the Sooners in football on a continual,” he said. “Honestly, what you miss is seeing Joe (Castiglione) two or three times a year. You miss seeing the late Bob Barry who I certainly have a great deal of respect for and a lot of fun memories. You miss Merv Johnson.”
“You miss the people.”
***
Missouri’s Dru Smith is an All-SEC guard and member of the all-defensive team. Jeremiah Tilmon is a post player that can set the offense’s tone with his presence. Who will be more important against OU?
“One is dependent on the other, right?” Kelly said. “Missouri has to play inside-out. That’s when Missouri has been at its best. They have initiated offense by attacking down low with Jeremiah Tilmon.”
Mizzou will have a size advantage at the post position and Kelly said he expects for Tilmon to play a huge role if he plays at his best.