A Billy Tubbs story perfect on eve of OU-Missouri first-round NCAA Tournament game

INDIANAPOLIS – What better way to remember the Oklahoma-Missouri basketball series than with a Billy Tubbs story?

We caught up with longtime Missouri play-by-play announcer Mike Kelly this week to discuss Saturday’s NCAA Tournament first-round game against the schools.

During the conversation, the relationship of Tubbs and legendary Mizzou coach Norm Stewart was brought up. The late Oklahoma coach knew how to get under Stewart’s skin, especially after relating him to Francis the Talking Mule.

Kelly told the story like this:

“I remember walking into the Lloyd Noble Center once on a Friday night prior to a Saturday game. And it was one of those rare occasions where Missouri did travel a day out because it was a weekend game. I think he won a lot of games by not traveling (the day before a game). But this particular weekend, we went down on a Friday,” Kelly said.

“And I remember walking onto the court at Lloyd Noble before the shootaround, talking to coach and all of the sudden his demeanor changed. And he started muttering some things and he starts yelling, ‘Billy, Billy.’ I look and his eyes are pointed towards the top concourse at Lloyd Noble. And there's a guy with a hoodie, a crimson-colored hoodie walking around.