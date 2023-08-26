Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Five-star defensive line recruit David Stone proclaimed “a lot of people are gonna be shocked tomorrow” in a social media post the day before his commitment.

Westmoore High School defensive back Mykel Patterson-McDonald, Stone’s former little league teammate and an OU commit, responded with a neutral face emoji, often used to convey concern.

A few Oklahoma fans winced in the comments, hoping they wouldn’t be receiving another painful surprise. Turns out, the exchange was likely a red herring and they had nothing to be worried about.

Stone committed to the Sooners on Saturday during halftime of his and IMG Academy’s game at St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia. He picked Oklahoma over Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon and Texas A&M, marking one of Brent Venables’ most significant recruiting victories as OU’s head coach.

The No. 2-ranked 2024 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect becomes OU’s highest rated commit at the position since Gerald McCoy in 2006.

Stone, originally from Oklahoma City, transferred to Bradenton, Florida’s prep powerhouse after his sophomore season at Del City High School.

Intriguingly, Stone told ESPN a phone call from Michigan State coach Mel Tucker helped him decide on Oklahoma.

"He told me to really weigh my options heavily," Stone said. "He told me to talk to my parents about a tough decision that needed to be made, and I took his words to heart, you know, and it really, really helped me come down to my decision, which was Oklahoma."

OU’s coaching staff finally landed one of the premier defensive line talents it coveted for its SEC future, and not a moment too soon. Sooner Nation was growing accustomed to – and weary of – high-profile defensive line recruitments not falling its way.

In Venables’ return to Norman from Clemson, he brought along Todd Bates as defensive tackles coach. Bates was Rivals’ 2019 Recruiter of the Year and helped Clemson sign the nation’s No. 1 2020 recruiting class, which included No. 1 defensive tackle prospect Bryan Bresee.

But before landing Stone, Bates had yet to replicate his recruiting success with the Tigers at Oklahoma.

Last year, OU was favored to land five-star recruit David Hicks (Katy, Texas), the No. 1 defensive lineman in the class of 2023, but in stunning fashion, he committed to Texas A&M on Sept. 28.

Despite being caught completely off guard, the Sooners reportedly still pursued Hicks until he signed with the Aggies in December – they just failed to sway him.

In May, the Sooners were a finalist for Durant High School star Xadavien Sims, the No. 2-ranked 2024 player in Oklahoma, but he picked Oregon over OU, Michigan State, TCU and Vanderbilt.

Oklahoma was hoping for a better result with five-star Williams Nwaneri (Lee’s Summit, Missouri), the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2024 class, who had forged a strong relationship with Bates and defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis.

However, Nwaneri also passed on OU, picking Missouri over Georgia and the Sooners on Aug. 14.

All those shortcomings were vindicated with the addition of Stone. Bates celebrated in a video posted to social media minutes after Stone's announcement.

"What's up Sooner Nation? The 'Power Line' just got stronger," Bates said of his 2024 d-line class. "I tell you what, at Oklahoma, it's always about what's next, and you won't guess who's next. Boomer."

OU’s next challenge, as the 2024 SEC transition looms, is adding talent to play alongside Stone.

Stone's IMG Academy teammate, four-star defensive lineman Jayden Jackson, is a Sooners commit, and OU also has a pledge from four-star defensive end Wyatt Gilmore (Rogers, Minnesota). Who else might Oklahoma pursue?

Four-star Tulsa NOAH edge rusher Danny Okoye, the state's No. 1-ranked 2024 player, is the top local option. Okoye has OU in his top six with Alabama, Colorado, LSU, Tennessee and Texas, but has not set his commitment date.

Oklahoma could ramp up its pursuit of five-star Dominick McKinley (Lafayette, Louisiana), the No. 7-ranked 2024 defensive lineman and top player in Louisiana. McKinley will choose between the Sooners, LSU, Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M on Sept. 1.

Four-star Nigel Smith (Melissa, Texas), the No. 12-ranked 2024 defensive lineman nationally, is a Sooners target, too. He’s set to choose between OU, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M on Sept. 8. There's also four-star Zina Umeozulu (Allen, Texas), who has Oklahoma in his top nine.

Venables and Co. have shown they’ll fight recruiting battles down to the wire — they flipped five-star safety Peyton Bowen after he committed to Oregon on early signing day last December.

Perhaps they’re not out on Nwaneri, who wore OU gloves when Lee’s Summit North scrimmaged Tulsa Union last week, and again in his first game of 2023 on Friday. He told reporters at Union that OU’s still recruiting him and he plans to “let everything play out.”

The Sooners finished with the No. 5-ranked recruiting class in 2023. With Stone, Venables secured a poster boy capable of compelling more talent into the fold as the push to sign a strong 2024 class rolls on.