Position analysis

Quarterbacks

Can Dillon Gabriel become the first Oklahoma quarterback to start at the position in two straight seasons since Baker Mayfield had a three-year run (2015-17) as the starter? Gabriel has the experience with 95 touchdown passes over the past four years, which is the second-most nationally over that time period. One less-than-ideal game could bring attention to talented freshman Jackson Arnold, a mid-year enrollee and one of the nation’s top recruits in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Running backs

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby will be looking for another leader in the running backs room and the early candidate will be Jovantae Barnes. The sophomore rushed for 519 yards and five touchdowns last season. Fellow sophomore Gavin Sawchuk has a breakout game in the Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State. He rushed for 100 yards in his first meaningful action last season. Another player to watch is Marcus Major, who has battled injuries during his playing career.

Wide receivers

A go-to player will have to emerge following Marvin Mims’ early departure to the NFL. OU hit the transfer portal to grab a pair of candidates in Andrel Anthony (Michigan) and Brenen Thompson (Texas). They will compete against returners Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops, two sure-handed receivers on the roster. Jayden Gibson, LV Bunkley-Shelton and Gavin Freeman will look to produce this year, as will true freshman Jaquaize Pettaway.

Tight ends

A familiar face returned to the roster when Austin Stogner transferred back to OU after spending one season at South Carolina. He played in 34 games in Norman and will bring much-needed experience to a young position group. Jason Llewellyn and Kaden Helms are the only returners from last year. A player to watch will be freshman Kade McIntyre.

Offensive line

There’s experience on the roster with five offensive linemen who made at least one start last season. The anchor is center Andrew Raym, who has 17 career starts. Left guard McKade Mettauer was the only lineman to start all 13 games last season. Tyler Guyton started at right tackle against Florida State, while there could be a battle for the right guard position. Look for Stanford transfer Walter Rouse to lock up the left tackle position.

Defensive line

Competitive depth has been pounded into Brent Venables’ message this off-season and there’s no need to look farther than the defensive line. There are solid returners in defensive ends Ethan Downs, Jonah Laulu and Reggie Grimes as well as interior defensive linemen Isaiah Coe and Jordan Kelley. But the newcomers are looking to make an impact, including transfers Rondell Bothroyd, Trace Ford, Jacob Lacey, Phil Paea, Davon Sears, Da’Jon Terry and PJ Adebawore.

Linebackers

Danny Stutsman isn’t only the leader of the linebackers, but he’s the heartbeat of the defense. He led the Big 12 with 125 tackles last season. Transfer Dasan McCullough will be looked to make an immediate impact, as well Konnor Near as well as returners Jaren Kanak, Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie. Keep an eye on Shane Whitter as well as freshmen Lewis Carter, Taylor Heim, Samuel Omosigho and Phil Picciotti.

Defensive backs

Woodi Washington has four years of experience at cornerback, with only Billy Bowman and Key Lawrence having other significant time at the position (although they are primarily cornerbacks). Will Kendal Dolby or Gentry Williams play a role at the position? Or Jayden Rowe? Bowman and Lawrence could get important time at safety, as can Robert Spears-Jennings and newcomer Peyton Bowen. A newcomer to watch is transfer Reggie Pearson (Texas Tech).

Special teams

OU will have to introduce a new punter, long snapper and holder but welcome back placekicker Zach Schmit, who has played in 19 career games. He’s made 13-of-19 field goals including a personal-best 46-yarder in 2021. Punting duties may be between transfers Luke Elzinga (Central Michigan, former All-MAC selection) and Ashton Logan (Colorado). Farooq and Bowen could handle kickoff return duties, Stoops and Bunkley-Shelton have experiences on punt returns.

Three key returners

QB Dillon Gabriel: Returning to an offense missing a number of key contributors at skill positions from a year ago, the steady hand of the fifth-year quarterback will be even more crucial to the Sooners’ offense in his second season at OU. Gabriel will open the season needing only 2,875 yards through the air to finish top 10 all-time in career passing yards nationally.

LB Danny Stutsman: Stutsman emerged as one of the Sooners’ breakout successes last when he led the Big 12 with 125 tackles as a sophomore. In 2023, he’ll be looked upon to lead from the heart of the defense as new faces settle in all around him in OU’s linebacker corps.

S Billy Bowman: Bowman’s 60 tackles last fall rank third among returning Sooner defenders and he remains OU’s playmaker-in-chief in the secondary. Back for Year 3 after compiling 16 starts across his freshman and sophomore seasons, Bowman could be the anchor in the back end for a defense in need of a turnaround this fall.

Coaching staff

Brent Venables: Head coach, second year, $7.1 million

Jeff Lebby: Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks, second year, $1.9 million

Ted Roof: Defensive coordinator, linebackers, second year, $1.15 million

Bill Bedenbaugh: Offensive line, 11th year, $820,000

Jay Valai: Co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks, second year, $700,000

Todd Bates: Associate head coach/co-defensive coordinator/defensive tackles, second year, $665,000

Miguel Chavis: Defensive ends, second year, $600,000

Emmett Jones: Wide receivers/passing game coordinator, first year, $550,000

Joe Jon Finley: Tight ends, fourth year, $520,000

DeMarco Murray: Running backs, fourth year, $500,000

Brandon Hall: Safeties, second year, $350,000

By the numbers

3: Oklahoma lost four of its final five games of the 2022 season by a three-point margin. It was the difference between a six-win season and a possible 10-win campaign.

97: Coach Brent Venables says there are 97 first- or second-year players on the current roster, meaning only 26 have experienced a Big 12 championship.

1: Consecutive losing seasons by the Sooners since 1925 – a remarkable run by the football program. The only time it’s happened was from 1996-98.

20: Oklahoma’s position in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll, which is the lowest since 2000.

Local radio affiliates

Broadcast: KMOD fm97.5, KAKC am1300

Coaches TV Show: Sundays, 7 p.m.ESPN+

Radio show: Tuesdays, 7 p.m., KTBZ am1430

Ticket information: 405-325-2424, soonersports.com

2023 schedule

Arkansas State

Sept. 2, 11 a.m., ESPN

The Red Wolves, a Sun Belt Conference member, are led by veteran coach Butch Jones. Jones was Tennessee’s coach in losses to OU in 2015 and 2016.

SMU

Sept. 9, 5 p.m., SoonerVision on ESPN+

The Mustangs were a late fill-in after OU announced it was moving to the SEC, canceling a scheduled contest against defending national champion Georgia.

At Tulsa

Sept. 16, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Oklahoma will make its first visit to H.A. Chapman Stadium since a 52-7 victory over the Golden Hurricane in the 2014 season.

At Cincinnati

Sept. 23, TBA

The Sooners’ final run through the Big 12 regular season begins with a trip to face the Bearcats, who are making their league debut.

Iowa State

Sept. 30, TBA

OU will try to continue its dominance over the Cyclones. The Sooners enter with a series lead of 79-7-2.

Texas (at Dallas)

Oct. 7, TBA

Avenging last year’s 49-0 loss to the Longhorns will be important to the Sooners this October.

UCF

Oct. 21, TBA

UCF will meet the Sooners for the first time in school history. Coach Gus Malzahn is 0-1 against OU, dropping a Sugar Bowl contest while Auburn’s coach.

At Kansas

Oct. 28, TBA

Oklahoma fought off an upset-minded KU squad in its last trip to Lawrence and will be searching for a 19th straight win against Kansas this season.

At Oklahoma State

Nov. 4, TBA

The hottest ticket in the state will be for this Bedlam contest, which is the last scheduled meeting between the schools in the unforeseeable future.

West Virginia

Nov. 11, TBA

OU will try to avoid back-to-back losses to West Virginia for the first time since the Mountaineers joined the league in 2012.

At BYU

Nov. 18, TBA

Oklahoma will make its first trip to Provo, Utah, to face one of the four newcomers to the Big 12.

TCU

Nov. 24 (Friday), 11 a.m.

Oklahoma wraps up its Big 12 regular-season history with a Black Friday contest against the Horned Frogs.

2022 RESULTS (6-7, 3-6 in Big 12)

UTEP, W, 45-13

Kent State, W, 33-3

Nebraska, W, 49-14

Kansas State, L, 41-34

TCU, L, 55-24

Texas, L, 49-0

Kansas, W, 52-42

Iowa State, W, 27-13

Baylor, L, 38-35

West Virginia, L, 23-20

Oklahoma State, W, 28-13

Texas Tech, L, 51-48 (OT)

Florida State, L, 35-32