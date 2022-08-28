2022 season preview: A look at OU's schedule, position-by-position analysis and players to watch

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Local radio affiliates

KMOD fm97.5 (Tulsa)

KAKC am1300 (Tulsa)

KYFM fm100.1 (Bartlesville)

KTFX fm101.7 (Muskogee)

Brent Venables TV show

Sundays, 7 p.m., SoonerVision on ESPN+

Brent Venables radio show

Mondays, 7 p.m., KTBZ am1430

Tickets

2022 SCHEDULE

UTEP

Sept. 3, 2:30 p.m., FOX23

Oklahoma will have early game film of UTEP, which begins in Week 0 with a Conference USA opener against visiting North Texas.

Kent State

Sept. 10, 6 p.m., SoonerVision on ESPN+

The Sooners will face the Golden Flashes for the first time. Kent State has September road games at Washington, OU and Georgia.

At Nebraska

Sept. 17, 11 a.m., FOX23

Traveling to Lincoln will be an important litmus test for Brent Venables’ new program.

Kansas State

Sept. 24, TBA

There likely will be nostalgia heading into the Big 12 opener: OU head coach Venables versus his alma mater.

At TCU

Oct. 1, TBA

OU will be looking for its ninth consecutive win over the Horned Frogs.

Texas (at Dallas)

Oct. 8, TBA, ABC

For the third time in six seasons, a head coach will make his debut inside the Cotton Bowl.

Kansas

Oct. 15, TBA

The Sooners have defeated Kansas 17 consecutive times, the longest streak in the 112-game series history.

At Iowa State

Oct. 29, TBA, FOX/FS1

Will Ames continue to be a difficult place for the Sooners to win?

Baylor

Nov. 5, TBA

For the first time since 2014, the Sooners will have a conference game against the defending Big 12 champions.

At West Virginia

Nov. 12, TBA

OU will make its first visit to Morgantown since 2018 (the 2020 trip was canceled due to COVID).

Oklahoma State

Nov. 19, TBA

Bedlam is always spicy, and there should be plenty of intrigue during OU’s Senior Day.

At Texas Tech

Nov. 26, TBA

OU has former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells on its staff as an offensive analyst.

2021 RESULTS (11-2, 7-3 in Big 12)

Tulane: W, 40-35

Western Carolina: W, 76-0

Nebraska: W, 23-16

West Virginia: W, 16-13

At Kansas State: W, 37-31

Texas: W, 55-48

TCU: W, 52-31

At Kansas: W, 35-23

Texas Tech: W, 52-21

At Baylor: L, 27-14

Iowa State: W, 28-21

Oklahoma State: L, 37-33

Alamo Bowl vs. Oregon: W, 47-32

POSITION ANALYSIS

Quarterbacks

With Caleb Williams now at USC, Dillon Gabriel, the fourth-year junior transfer from UCF, is set to lead offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s inaugural offense. The lefty from Hawaii carries with him 8,037 passing yards with 70 touchdowns for his career and a record of 18-8 in 26 starts. He’s also among the vast collection of Sooners coach Brent Venables pointed out last month who have yet to suit up for a meaningful game at OU.

Behind Gabriel are transfers of varying experience in Davis Beville (Pittsburgh) and General Booty (Tyler Junior College), while four-star mid-year enrollee Nick Evers settles in for his first fall in Norman.

Running backs

Exit three-time 1,000-yard rusher Kennedy Brooks, enter Eric Gray. The Tennessee transfer gained 5.3 yards per carry in debut season last fall and now holds the reins to the Sooners’ rushing attack. Lebby’s offenses, however, have historically relied on a depth of running backs, leaving plenty of room for any combination of Marcus Major (60 carries in three seasons), Jovantae Barnes (freshman spring game standout), Gavin Sawchuk (four-star summer enrollee) and walk-ons Tawee Walker and Bentavious Thompson to make a mark.

Wide receivers

Back-to-back receiving yards leader Marvin Mims is back for his junior season and has struck up a fast friendship with Gabriel. After him, the Sooners return just 24 catches for 305 yards among their wide receivers. Opportunities will be there for the likes of Theo Wease, Drake Stoops, Jalil Farooq and transfers J.J. Hester and LV Bunkley-Shelton down to freshman Jayden Gibson.

Tight end/H-back

Brayden Willis steps into Jeremiah Hall’s spot at the hybrid position, and Lebby says he is “going to be very, very involved,” in the offense. Missouri transfer Daniel Parker Jr. brings the physicality, intensity and blocking ferocity of a converted defensive end.

Offensive line

Venables said earlier this month he feels OU has nine offensive linemen “who can play winning football.” Anchoring that group are center Andrew Raym, tackle Anton Harrison and guard Chris Murray. Cal transfer McKade Mettauer carries 28 starts at guard and Wanya Morris, Savion Byrd and Tyler Guyton are all likely to be featured in September as the Sooners settle the offensive line.

Defensive line

How, exactly, the Sooners will replace the production of Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey and Nik Bonitto is unclear headed into Week 1, but the Sooners have plenty of talent to work with up front. Sophomore Ethan Downs, upperclassmen Reggie Grimes and Marcus Stripling and Hawaii transfer Jonah Laulu provide OU’s primary edge-rushing depth. In recently-converted nose tackle Jalen Redmond and Tulane transfer Jeffrey Johnson, the Sooners possess a pair of potential breakout stars up the middle.

Linebackers

Venables put it best about OU’s linebackers on Aug. 2: They “need to be the heart and soul of your team if we’re going to be worth a flip.” The Sooners’ experience at the position lies with DaShaun White (36 career starts) and David Ugwoegbu (37 games played), while Danny Stutsman returns following an impressive freshman season. T.D Roof’s season-ending biceps injury chips into OU’s depth and could present opportunities for the likes of freshman Jaren Kanak and Kip Lewis.

Secondary

After 2½ weeks of training camp, Venables declared safety Billy Bowman as “playing better than anybody on defense.” The sophomore should form a formidable pairing at safety with the experienced Key Lawrence. Behind likely starting cornerbacks Woodi Washington and D.J. Graham is C.J. Coldon, a lengthy and seasoned Wyoming transfer. And one of the most intriguing questions on the Sooners defense is who will start at the nickel/cheetah position on Sept. 3, with Justin Harrington, Trey Morrison and Justin Broiles among those vying for the role.

Special teams

With sixth-year punter Michael Turk, the Sooners bring back an All-Big 12 first-teamer who led the conference with 51.2 yards per punt a year ago. In Zach Schmit, the presumed replacement for kicker Gabe Brkic, OU has less of a proven commodity. Schmit, a redshirt sophomore from Bishop McGuinness, knocked in a 46-yard field goal and four PATs last fall.

Coaching staff

Brent Venables: Head coach, first year, $6.4 million

Jeff Lebby: Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks, first year, $1.8 million

Ted Roof: Defensive coordinator/linebackers, first year, $1.1 million

Bill Bedenbaugh: Offensive line, 10th year, $820,000

Jerry Schmidt: Strength and conditioning, first year (previously at OU from 1999-2017), $650,000

Jay Valai: Co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks, first year, $610,000

Miguel Chavis: Defensive ends, first year, $600,000

Joe Jon Finley: Tight ends, third year, $520,000

Todd Bates: Associate head coach / co-defensive coordinator / defensive tackles, first year, $440,000

DeMarco Murray: Running backs, third year, $400,000

Brandon Hall: Safeties, first year, $300,000

L’Damian Washington: Wide Receivers (interim), first year, unknown

By the numbers

9: Nine of OU’s last 10 head coaches have won their first game in charge dating back to Bud Wilkinson’s debut season in 1947. The Sooners dropped John Blake’s opener, a 20-7 loss to TCU, in 1996.

40: The percentage of players on OU’s roster who have not yet played a down for the Sooners, as Brent Venables mentioned at Big 12 Media Days in July.

52: The Sooners have been ranked inside the Associated Press preseason top 10 52 times, more than any other program in the nation.

22: Players on the roster from state of Oklahoma, including seven from Tulsa-area programs.

Key veterans

WR Marvin Mims

Since CeeDee Lamb tallied 1,327 receiving yards in 2019, only one OU wideout has eclipsed 600-plus yards in a season. That’s Mims. And he’s done it twice in two seasons at OU. Expect him to lead the Sooners’ passing game again in 2022.

LB DaShaun White

Brent Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof have harped on the importance of the Sooners’ linebackers. No current OU linebacker holds more starting experience than the fifth-year man from North Richland Hills, Texas.

S Billy Bowman

After jumping across the secondary as a freshman a year ago, Bowman is settled in his natural position of safety this fall. With his ability to cover space, the sophomore could become the most important piece of the Sooners’ back end in 2022.

Key newcomers

QB Dillon Gabriel

The latest in a long line of talented quarterbacks in Norman, Gabriel holds the keys to OU’s offensive success in Venables’ debut season.

DL Jeffrey Johnson

Johnson amassed a career-best 44 total tackles in his fourth season at Tulane last fall. He comes to Norman with 44 starts under his belt and the potential to hold down the middle of the Sooners’ defensive line.

OL McKade Mettauer

Seasoned offensive linemen are hard to come by in the transfer portal and OU found one in the 6-foot-4, 313-pound Mettauer. He can bring a charge to a position group that will be crucial to the success of Lebby’s offense.