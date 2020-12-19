2020 Big 12 championship: Everything you need to know about OU's win in four downs

Brown’s 43-yard kickoff return late in the first half set up a 45-yard touchdown drive which allowed OU to take a 24-7 halftime lead. His 43-yard kickoff return late in the fourth quarter came after Iowa State had pulled within 24-21, and set up a short drive to Gabe Brkic’s 32-yard field goal.

Brkic missed a 36-yard field goal try in the first quarter, but came back to nail a 54-yarder in the second quarter — it would have been good from 64 — before coming through late to give OU its final 6-point cushion.

It was OU’s best special teams effort of the year, a nice parting gift for special teams coordinator Shane Beamer, who is about to leave the program to take over at South Carolina.

Third down: Game MVP

Tre Brown

The media vote went to OU quarterback Spencer Rattler. He played pretty well, with 272 yards and a touchdown through the air, another score on the ground and no turnovers in contrast to Purdy’s three mistakes.

OU running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who missed the loss at Iowa State in the regular season, made a big difference with 97 rushing yards (18 more than ISU Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Breece Hall) and four receptions.