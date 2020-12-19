2020 Big 12 championship: Everything you need to know about OU's win in four downs

First down: Story of the game
Defense wins championships
OU lost at Iowa State during the regular season on a night its defense could not come up with big plays when they were most needed. That script flipped completely at AT&T Stadium Saturday.
Tre Norwood and Patrick Fields intercepted Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy in the second and third quarters, before cornerback Tre Brown went up and picked off Purdy’s desperate heave to seal the 27-21 outcome with just over a minute to play.
The Sooners stole the ball from Purdy in back and got after him up front. Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey and Ronnie Perkins chased Purdy from the pocket repeatedly. They didn’t always catch him, but they helped pressure him into bad decisions that ultimately decided the game.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
OU’s special teams vs. Iowa State’s
Iowa State beat the Sooners Oct. 3 after making the special teams play of that game — Kene Nwangwu’s 85-yard momentum-turning kickoff return in the fourth quarter. So that’s another script that flipped Saturday in Arlington.
Brown’s 43-yard kickoff return late in the first half set up a 45-yard touchdown drive which allowed OU to take a 24-7 halftime lead. His 43-yard kickoff return late in the fourth quarter came after Iowa State had pulled within 24-21, and set up a short drive to Gabe Brkic’s 32-yard field goal.
Brkic missed a 36-yard field goal try in the first quarter, but came back to nail a 54-yarder in the second quarter — it would have been good from 64 — before coming through late to give OU its final 6-point cushion.
It was OU’s best special teams effort of the year, a nice parting gift for special teams coordinator Shane Beamer, who is about to leave the program to take over at South Carolina.
Third down: Game MVP
Tre Brown
The media vote went to OU quarterback Spencer Rattler. He played pretty well, with 272 yards and a touchdown through the air, another score on the ground and no turnovers in contrast to Purdy’s three mistakes.
OU running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who missed the loss at Iowa State in the regular season, made a big difference with 97 rushing yards (18 more than ISU Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Breece Hall) and four receptions.
But it has to be Brown. The Union alum helped win the Big 12 championship two years ago with his end zone sack of Texas’ Sam Ehlinger. His interception of Ehlinger ended OU’s quadruple-overtime victory over Texas last Oct. 10.
Add Brown’s big moments against Iowa State Saturday and you get the Sooners’ most clutch playmaker on the roster.
Fourth down: What’s next
A Cotton Bowl bid vs. an SEC opponent is most likely
The Sooners took themselves out of College Football Playoff contention in their first game against Iowa State — no 2-loss team has made the CFP and that setback made OU 1-2. They are just about guaranteed to accept a Cotton Bowl invitation Sunday as the Big 12 champion, and then take their shot at an SEC opponent back at AT&T Stadium Dec. 30.
A New Year’s Six opportunity against the SEC is always a good thing. The fact the Sooners will get one after starting in that 1-2 hole, and after trying to manage a pandemic-plagued season, is a very admirable thing.
