2018 winner Kyler Murray is next in line for Heisman Park real estate

Brian Hanlon spent a year sculpting the bronze statue of Baker Mayfield and another two waiting for it to land in its home outside of Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

On Saturday, he'll watch that nine-foot, 2,500-pound figure finally unveiled in Norman. Then, Hanlon will start thinking about the future.

Next in line for a piece of real estate at Heisman Park, of course, is 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. And as it did for Mayfield's portrait, OU has paid Hanlon's New Jersey-based studio $89,250 to sculpt a statue of the latest of the Sooners' seventh Heisman winners in the near future.

To date, little progress has been made on Murray's monument.

“Not much yet," Hanlon said. "We have to get the pose settled."

When members of OU's most exclusive club get enshrined on the east side of campus, parsing over the pose turns into a rigorous and considered process. Jason White, the 2003 Heisman Trophy winner from Tuttle, quibbled over his. Steve Owens takes pride in how the pose chosen for the 1969 winner's statue — dedicated before OU's season opener in 2006 — captures his spirit.

Hanlon says he pored over more than 200 photos for the statue being introduced Saturday and is confident this pose came with approval from the 2017 Heisman. He planned to meet with OU officials on the subject of Murray's statue during this latest visit to Norman.

When Hanlon began molding Mayfield's statue three years ago, he chose to embody the mammoth presence the walk-on turned superstar carried in 2017.

"Not a passer. Not a runner," Hanlon said. "But a guy in motion creating energy..."

Similarly, while the process of Murray's bronze figure remains in its early stages, Hanlon already has a sense of what he wants to portray in the next addition to Heisman Park.

"It's Kyler’s humility to sit back and ride the bench while Baker was doing what he did and then to step up and do what he did," he said. "It shows an incredible sense of resilience, right? Can you imagine watching what that man did and then repeating it?

“I think that's very interesting."

