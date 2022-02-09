OU softball: Sooners open season in California

Looking ahead: before playing four contests in the Mark Campbell Invitational. The Sooners will play the Gauchos at 4:30 p.m. Thursday before Friday contests against Loyola Marymount (5:45 p.m.) and Mississippi State (8:30). OU will face UCLA at 6 p.m. Saturday and UC-San Diego at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Notable: The Sooners are a consensus preseason No. 1. … Oklahoma will face UCLA in the season’s fourth game. OU eliminated the Bruins from last year’s Women’s College World Series with a 10-3 win. … RHP Jordy Bahl, an incoming freshman, is last year’s Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year. … Jocelyn Alo led the nation with 34 homers last year. … Alo, Kinzie Hansen, Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings are among 50 student-athletes on the watch list for USA Softball player of the year. … OU hit an NCAA single-season record 161 homers last season.​