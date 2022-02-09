OU softball: Sooners open season in California

2021 record: 56-4 (national champion)
Looking ahead: before playing four contests in the Mark Campbell Invitational. The Sooners will play the Gauchos at 4:30 p.m. Thursday before Friday contests against Loyola Marymount (5:45 p.m.) and Mississippi State (8:30). OU will face UCLA at 6 p.m. Saturday and UC-San Diego at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Players to watch: UTIL Jocelyn Alo (.475, 34 HRs, 89 RBIs), IF Tiare Jennings (.462, 27 HRs, 92 RBIs),OF Jayda Coleman (.462, 9 HRs, 53 RBIs), C Kinzie Hansen (.438, 24 HRs, 66 RBIs), RHP Nicole May (15-2, 2.37 ERA, 96 Ks).
Notable: The Sooners are a consensus preseason No. 1. … Oklahoma will face UCLA in the season’s fourth game. OU eliminated the Bruins from last year’s Women’s College World Series with a 10-3 win. … RHP Jordy Bahl, an incoming freshman, is last year’s Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year. … Jocelyn Alo led the nation with 34 homers last year. … Alo, Kinzie Hansen, Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings are among 50 student-athletes on the watch list for USA Softball player of the year. … OU hit an NCAA single-season record 161 homers last season.
