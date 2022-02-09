 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU softball: Sooners open season in California
OKLAHOMA SOFTBALL

OU softball: Sooners open season in California

  • Updated
College World Series Championship Oklahoma vs Florida State (copy)

Oklahoma right fielder Jayda Coleman celebrates while on second base during game three of the NCAA Women's College World Series Championship Series in Oklahoma City on June 10.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

2021 record: 56-4 (national champion)

Looking ahead: before playing four contests in the Mark Campbell Invitational. The Sooners will play the Gauchos at 4:30 p.m. Thursday before Friday contests against Loyola Marymount (5:45 p.m.) and Mississippi State (8:30). OU will face UCLA at 6 p.m. Saturday and UC-San Diego at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Players to watch: UTIL Jocelyn Alo (.475, 34 HRs, 89 RBIs), IF Tiare Jennings (.462, 27 HRs, 92 RBIs),OF  Jayda Coleman (.462, 9 HRs, 53 RBIs), C Kinzie Hansen (.438, 24 HRs, 66 RBIs), RHP Nicole May (15-2, 2.37 ERA, 96 Ks).

Notable: The Sooners are a consensus preseason No. 1. … Oklahoma will face UCLA in the season’s fourth game. OU eliminated the Bruins from last year’s Women’s College World Series with a 10-3 win. … RHP Jordy Bahl, an incoming freshman, is last year’s Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year. … Jocelyn Alo led the nation with 34 homers last year. … Alo, Kinzie Hansen, Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings are among 50 student-athletes on the watch list for USA Softball player of the year. … OU hit an NCAA single-season record 161 homers last season.​

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

