OU prevails with two run in ninth in thrilling Bedlam baseball matchup

STILLWATER — Bedlam baseball continues to generate drama and razor-thin outcomes.

Less than two weeks after Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 7-6 on a walk-off walk at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, the teams delivered another memorable contest, ultimately taken 8-7 by the Sooners on Friday night at O’Brate Stadium.

A controversial call that went against Oklahoma could have decided the game, but the Sooners battled back with two runs in the top of the ninth to claim the victory anyway.

“Our offense was really good with two outs and that was really big, and the separator for us in the game was we kept grinding at-bats out all night long,” said OU coach Skip Johnson. “Our bullpen came in, and our defense played really well.”

The Sooners (18-10, 4-3 Big 12) are now 4-2 in their past six outings, while Oklahoma State (21-9, 5-2) is just 3-3 in its last six since Oklahoma snapped its 11-game winning streak in Tulsa.

Offensively, Blake Robertson led the way for Oklahoma, delivering three hits and three RBI, including a crucial RBI double that tied the game and then scoring the winning run on Sebastian Orduno’s single.

“He’s not going to give at-bats away, that’s who he is, that’s what he does,” Johnson said of Robertson. “He has tough at-bats and he sticks to what he does. And that’s what you want in a player, somebody’s who’s going to be consistent every time out there, no high, not too low.”

Jake Thompson, Zach Ehrhard and Griffin Doersching each had two hits and two RBIs for Oklahoma State.

With Oklahoma State leading 7-6 in the top of the ninth, the Sooners received back-to-back line drive doubles from Peyton Graham and Robertson to tie the game at 7-7, and then Orduno drilled a single to center field to bring home Robertson.

“That’s what team’s about, and they’ve been resilient and they fought like that most of the year and they’re fun to watch when they get in that mode,” Johnson said. “Just keep grinding out at-bats. The biggest thing for our kids is just the toughness of them and the grit, how they go about it every day. I’m really proud of them for doing that.”

The controversy arose in the top of the seventh. With OSU leading 7-4, the Sooners got two back and the game probably should have been tied. OU had already scored one run and had runners on second and third with two outs when Jimmy Crooks hit a low fly ball to center field. Ehrhard, the center fielder, charged in and at first appeared to have caught the ball, but as he fell over, it dropped out of his glove and hit the ground.

The umpire called the play out, and OSU ran off the field thinking they still led 7-5, but following a video review, which clearly showed the ball coming out, Crooks was awarded an RBI single, although OU rightly argued that both runners would have scored if the play had occurred live, but the rule only allowed for one base.

So instead of a 7-7 tie, OSU still led by one. But Johnson knew the rule and wasn’t too upset about the call. He was just happy it was correctly reversed from an out.

“It was a tough call for the umpire because the player’s back was to him, and so luckily we have a review there and we only get one base when you go to review,” Johnson said.

OU reliever Carter Campbell (1-0) got the win after pitching two hitless innings. He entered in the seventh after Colton Sundloff walked Thompson leading off the inning and got the next six outs. Trevin Michael pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

“He pitched his butt off, made some big pitches,” Johnson said of Campbell. “He settled in; I think him picking up Sundloff, coming in with a man on first, was really big. It was really big, that moment in the game. When you’re (Oklahoma State) ahead right there, you’re trying to stack on another run or two.”

OSU closer Trevor Martin (1-2) received the loss.

OKLAHOMA 8, OKLAHOMA STATE 7

Oklahoma;011;020;202;—;8;12;1

Oklahoma State;012;040;000;—;7;10;1

Bennett, Sundloff (6), C. Campbell (7), Michael (9) and Crooks; J. Campbell, Davis (7), Phansalkar (7), Martin 9). W: C. Campbell (1-0). L: Martin (1-2). S: Michael (5). HR: OSU, Thompson (5). A: 6,530.