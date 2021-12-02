OU president says Bob Stoops tried to turn down $325,000 bonus

OKLAHOMA CITY — When Oklahoma’s football program needed some short-term help, Bob Stoops didn’t hesitate when asked for help.

The university is rewarding him for that loyalty with an extra $325,000. But school president Joseph Harroz said that wasn’t by Stoops’ request.

According to Harroz, Stoops rejected the bonus twice.

“He always does the right thing, we ought to do the right thing, and that's the reason we had this agenda item,” Harroz following the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents meeting Thursday at the OU Health Science Center.

Outside of a new grass field, new LED ribbon boards and upgraded LED lights for Owen Field, Stoops’ extra pay for serving as OU’s interim head coach over the next month was the only agenda item pertaining to the football program.

Much like OU athletic director Joe Castiglione on Monday, Harroz rejected any notion of establishing a timeline for when the Sooners will have their replacement for Lincoln Riley ready to go.

Castiglione did not attend Thursday’s meeting. There have been rumors the search could be done as quickly as this week. Harroz knows anxiety builds with every passing day.