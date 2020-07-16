Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace is one of three receivers out of the state of Oklahoma to be named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.
The Biletnikoff Award is handed to the best receiver in college football and Wallace was a finalist for the award in 2018. Charleston Rambo out of the University of Oklahoma and Tulsa’s Keylon Stokes join Wallace on the watch list.
Wallace averaged 112.9 receiving yards per game last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury that forced him to miss the last five games of the season. He caught 53 passes for 903 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games last year. He is expected to pick up where he left off after a full recovery from his injury.
Rambo had 43 receptions for 743 yards and five touchdowns for Oklahoma in 14 games last year. Stokes caught 62 passes for 1,040 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games for Tulsa last season.