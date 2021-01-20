OSU's Mike Gundy, OU's Bob Kalsu and OU's Stacey Dales headline six 2021 inductees into Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy is one of six inductees for the 2021 class of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

“As a native Oklahoman, I am humbled and honored to be included in this year’s class for the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame,” Gundy said in a statement.

Gundy is the winningest coach in Oklahoma State football history, holding a 137-67 record in 16 years as head coach. He also played quarterback for the Cowboys from 1986-1989.

The Midwest City High School graduate just led the Cowboys to their 20th bowl game victory in their 15th consecutive bowl game appearance. He is joined in the Hall class by former Oklahoma football player Robert Kalsu, former OU women’s basketball player Stacey Dales, Roy Clymer (contributor, NCAA and NFL official), Dan Hays (men’s basketball coaching, Oklahoma Christian University) and Gene Stephenson (baseball coaching, Wichita State University).

Dales was a two-time, first-team All-American at OU and led OU to the 2002 Final Four. She was a two-time Big 12 Conference player of the year. Retired from the WNBA, she currently is a reporter for the NFL Network.