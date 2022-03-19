OSU's Daton Fix falls in NCAA wrestling final

Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix dropped a 3-2 decision to top-seeded and defending champion Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State in Saturday night’s title match at 133 pounds at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Detroit.

Fix, a redshirt junior from Sand Springs, produced an NCAA runner-up finish for the third consecutive year. He finishes the season with a 25-1 record and has a career record of 72-4.

In a tight match that came down to the final seconds, Bravo-Young was able to fend off a final charge from Fix to claim the narrow decision.

Fix is the 30th wrestler in Oklahoma State history with three top-two finishes at the NCAA Championships, and the first since Alex Dieringer in 2014-16.

He reached the finals by starting 4-0 in the championship bracket with two bonus-point wins and victories over the Nos, 3, 10, 15 and 31 seeds in the weight class.

Oklahoma State wrestling has now earned 483 All-America honors in its history. Coach John Smith has coached wrestlers to 150 All-America honors in his career.

As a team, the Cowboys finished in 14th place with 38.5 points. Penn State secured its ninth team title in 11 years Saturday, hours before the Nittany Lions sent five wrestlers to the finals. All five Penn State wrestlers won titles Saturday night.

Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet wrapped up the Nittany Lions’ 10th title with a 6-1 decision over Mason Parris of Michigan in the consolation semifinals.

Earlier Saturday, OSU’s Dustin Plott ended his run at the championships in sixth place in the 174-pound bracket, earning All-America honors for the first time.

Plott, a sophomore from Tuttle, finished the event with a 4-3 record. He finished his season at 21-6 overall, including 13 wins over ranked opponents.

In Saturday’s consolation semifinal round, Plott took on No. 4 Hayden Hidlay of North Carolina. He lost an 8-2 decision, sending Plott to the fifth-place match where he faced third-seeded Logan Massa of Michigan for the second time in two days. Plott fell to the three-time All-American, 5-1.