...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED FOR THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 107 EXPECTED ON FRIDAY. DANGEROUS
HEAT INDICES ARE NO LONGER EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON DUE TO
OUTFLOW FROM PREVIOUS STORMS AND CLOUD COVER.
* WHERE...TULSA, ROGERS AND CREEK COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard (left) tries to avoid Oklahoma’s DaShaun White during the bedlam football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, November 30, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler attempts a pass during the Sooners’ 63-28 loss to LSU Saturday in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Rattler got in for a handful of plays late in the second half. He and Tanner Mordecai are expected to battle for the starting job in 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named the 2020 Big 12 preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was voted the preseason Newcomer of the Year.
The Big 12 preseason team, voted on by media members, was announced Thursday. Hubbard led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards last season and was the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year. He has a solid chance of winning the award in back-to-back seasons.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was last year’s newcomer of the year, and Spencer Rattler could help the Sooners take home that award for the second consecutive year. The redshirt freshman appeared in three games last season. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Oklahoma State had four offensive players and one defensive player make the preseason All-Big 12 team. OSU receiver Tylan Wallace, who was a 2018 Biletnikoff Award finalist and is on the 2020 Biletnikoff watch list, was voted on the preseason team after making the 2019 second team despite missing the last five games of the season. Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins is the third offensive Cowboy to make the team.
OSU safety Kolby Harvell-Peel was voted onto the defensive team after racking up five interceptions, 71 tackles, 13 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last year. He is also on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award given to college football’s top defensive player and was a first-team All-Big 12 recipient last year.
In addition to Rattler’s preseason Newcomer of the Year, the Sooners had three offensive players, a kicker, and one defensive player make the preseason All-Big 12 team. Charleston Rambo joins Wallace in the All-Big 12 receiving corps. Rambo was also put on the 2020 Biletnikoff watch list after catching 43 passes for 743 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy represent the Sooners on the offensive line. Humphrey was last year’s Big 12 Co-Offensive Linemen of the year and Ealy ended the year on the All-Big 12 second team.
OU placekicker Gabe Brkic was voted on the preseason team after earning second-team honors last season. Defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins is OU’s lone defensive player on the preseason team. Perkins, a 2019 second-team All-Big 12 selection, tallied 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks last year.
Oklahoma State and Oklahoma both have Big 12 Conference Championship aspirations. The two schools are scheduled to play each other Oct. 24.
Big 12 football: Guerin Emig's preseason All-Big 12 ballot
Quarterback: Sam Ehlinger, Texas
Running back: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Running back: Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma
Wide receiver: Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
Wide receiver: Andrew Parchment, Kansas
Tight end: Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
Offensive line
Defensive line
Linebackers
Cornerback: Anthony Johnson, Iowa State
Cornerback: Tre Brown, Oklahoma
Safety: Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State
Safety: Trevon Moehrig, TCU
Kicker: Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
Punter: Austin McNamara, Texas Tech
Kick returner: Joshua Youngblood, Kansas State
Punt returner: Dillon Stoner, Oklahoma State
