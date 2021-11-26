'You'll love this kid': Rodriguez leads OSU to Bedlam and beyond after wrestling success at Wagoner

Rodriguez himself remains unsure of the full story, and those details really don’t matter now.

These do: Dan Hammerschmidt called moments before Rodriguez joined teammates on a trailer for Wagoner’s annual Christmas parade. OSU’s safeties coach had an offer for Rodriguez to play Division I football 110 miles from home.

Rodriguez committed to the Cowboys that night, defeated Oologah in the title game the next day and headed to Stillwater the following summer.

“It was kind of a rush when they offered,” Rodriguez says. “OSU always kind of felt like home. It was a unique night for me. It was just perfect.”

That’s the story of how Rodriguez got to Stillwater. But how did the unheralded recruit get here five years later — to the center of one of the nation’s top defenses and the pages of OSU’s record books, set to lead the Cowboys into Bedlam on Saturday and next weekend the program’s first Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas?

“You hear them stories about the guy who was doubted at every level and they end up achieving high,” Condict says. “That’s Malcolm.”

‘Hard work paying off’