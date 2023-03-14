STILLWATER — There were definitely some nerves.

Oklahoma State was hiring a new coach. After 11 seasons with Jim Littell as head coach, the Cowgirls opted for a change, hiring Jacie Hoyt from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in April 2022.

Almost a year later, only four Cowgirls remain from the 2021-22 team. Junior forward Taylen Collins, junior guard Lexy Keys, sophomore forward Macie James and fifth-year center Kassidy De Lapp.

It was a new coach. A new team. Players were already starting to exit the Cowgirls program. With only one year of eligibility remaining, De Lapp needed to make a decision.

“You have to be honest with yourself and be like, ‘What’s best for me?’” De Lapp said. “It’s one of those situations where, it’s like you’re a freshman again. You’re 18, where do I want to go? What’s going to serve me best in this last year? Thank goodness I have this last year what am I going to do with it?”

There were even more questions to ask about the team. Will this work? “Sometimes, you have a foundation year,” De Lapp said.

A native of El Dorado Hills, California, De Lapp wrestled with those thoughts. She balanced them out. Of course, then came conversations with her new coach, Hoyt, building a relationship.

“I think we just really had to break down these walls,” De Lapp recalled. “She knew where I was at, and I knew where she was at and we had to be honest in this conversation. We each had the same goals.”

Hoyt, while not remembering the exact conversations, said she has to be a “truth-teller” on the Cowgirls’ roster, no matter how difficult it is.

“I just told her, I’m going to require that you work really hard and I’m going to make you uncomfortable every single day and you have to be willing to be OK with that,” Hoyt said. “And I promise if you are, I think we’ll really like the results.”

It sold De Lapp. She stayed, a decision powered by the desire to finish what she started, despite the unknown outcome. Months later, the outcome is known. The Cowgirls posted a 21-win season and reached the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Their reward? A No. 8 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, playing Miami (FL) on Saturday.

“It just felt good from the get,” De Lapp recalled. “These girls just meshed and then like from the first couple of practices, our style of play just matched.”

As for her contributions, De Lapp recorded 4.1 points with 18 blocks in 30 games, playing in a reserve role for OSU. She’s spent more time in Stillwater than anybody on the roster, including her coach.

“We’ve done so much with this first year, it’s incredible to put all these pieces together and to go to the NCAA Tournament (Hoyt’s) first year, is crazy,” De Lapp said.