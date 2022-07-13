Yormark: ‘Anything is on the table’ with OU and Texas exit, Big 12 ‘open for business’

ARLINGTON, Texas — With Brett Yormark, the former CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and entertainment agency Roc Nation, the Big 12 Conference opted for a businessman as its next league commissioner earlier this month, securing a leader equipped to guide the league toward a new media rights deal and through college football’s latest moment of volatility.

On Wednesday, at 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days for his first appearance since his June 29 hiring, Yormark made his primary mission clear and said the conference is “exploring all options” for further expansion as he prepares to succeed outgoing commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

“One thing is for sure: there is no doubt the Big 12 is open for business,” Yormark said in a prepared statement inside AT&T Stadium. “We will leave no stone unturned to drive value for the conference."

Yormark steps into his new job while renewed urgency swirls nationally around conference realignment after USC and UCLA announced plans to jump to the Big Ten late last month. The impending departures of Oklahoma and Texas represent another piece of the realignment puzzle Yormark must now solve.

A year removed from the first wind of OU and Texas’ plans to leave for the SEC, the two schools remain scheduled to exit the Big 12 no later than 2025 with four new programs — BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF — now officially set to join the league in 2023.

Bowlsby had remained adamant over the past year on holding the Sooners and Longhorns to the length of the conference’s grant of rights, which expires in 2025. But Wednesday, in some of his first public comments as league commissioner, Yormark cracked the door on an earlier exit for the two SEC-bound programs.

“From my perspective anything is on the table as I come in,” he explained in a breakout session with reporters. “Whether it’s Texas or Oklahoma or anyone else wants to sit down with me and talk about how we can create value for the conference, I’m all ears. I’m not against it. But it’s got to be in the best interest of the conference, obviously.”

Sitting on stage between Bowlsby and Baylor president Linda Livingstone, the 55-year-old Yormark touted a “younger, hipper, cooler” Big 12, spoke on plans to “nationalize our conference in a way that hasn't been done before” and introduced himself to gathered media just under two weeks after the former pro sports executive stepped into the conference’s top job.

Yormark officially begins his new role on August 1 and plans to visit all 14 Big 12 schools — the 10 current members and incomers BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF — in his first month on the job. In laying out what drew him to the position, Yormark nodded to a “transformative moment” in college athletics and harped on ties from his previous work in the NBA, NASCAR.

“I think when there’s challenges, there’s possibility,” Yormark said. “If you think about my background, I’ve always made adjustments. I’ve effectively broken boundaries; personal boundaries.

“I think we have an incredible opportunity to grow and prosper and I want to be a part of that process and work with all the member institutions and the staff at the Big 12 and work with the presidents and the ADs. I just think we have a real special moment in front of us.”

Bowlsby, the outgoing commissioner, opened the remarks Wednesday morning speaking on last year’s event when he spoke about the league being in good shape. Days later, OU and Texas announced their departure for the Southeastern Conference.

“You can take my assessment of calm waters for what they are worth,” Bowlsby quipped Wednesday.

The shockwaves set off by OU and Texas in July 2021 are the same choppy waters Yormark now finds himself treading as the Big 12, along with the Pac-12 and ACC, search for sturdy ground in a shifting college football landscape. Yormark said multiple times Wednesday that future moves for the conference must be “additive”, not “dilutive”.

Potential Big 12 expansion could come through further disruption in the Pac-12 with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah among the rumored targets.

Asked specifically if the conference planned to add from the Pac-12, Yormark didn’t confirm that was the case. He also didn’t deny it.

“We're open for business,” he said. “Optionality is good and we're vetting through all of them.I think it's fair to say I've received a lot of phone calls. A lot of interest. People understand the direction of the Big 12 and we're exploring those levels of interest.

“Nothing is imminent, but we're working hard to make sure that we position the Big 12 in the best possible way on a go-forward basis.”

As plans stand in July 2022, the early days of Yormark’s Big 12 tenure could feature an awkward pairing if OU and Texas remain when the four schools incoming arrive next year. Asked Wednesday if additional expansion for the Big 12 could provide a vehicle for their early exits to the SEC, Yormark delivered a clear stance.

“I don’t think one has to do with the other. I think they’re separate conversations,” If there’s an opportunity for us to do something that enhances the Big 12 through conference realignment, we will explore all options. As I said earlier today, we’re in the exploratory mode. And optionality is good.

“As it relates to Texas and Oklahoma, totally different conversation. When the time is right, we’ll engage.”