It’s part of why after six years with the program, Saturday marked only Harper’s fourth career start. It’s also why Harper and his ability to handle an expanded role over the course of a full season remains something of an unknown to the Cowboys, even after his performance in the opener.

“We didn’t know anything about Devin except for what we saw in practice (prior to Missouri State),” Mike Gundy said on Monday. “He hadn’t played a lot. Amen is playing for the Chargers. He made the pros. So we lost a pro player. Now we put Devin in behind him and he played pretty good. But it’s early. We’ll see where we’re at in October."

Gundy spoke highly of the way Harper used his speed, aggression and ability to get to the ball on Saturday, all traits Harper has flashed in years past. Where Harper views improvement is through an increased his understanding of the elements on defense.

He spoke Tuesday about upping his knowledge of OSU’s concepts, learning to better read the concepts of opposing offenses and their tendencies, levels of comprehension he feels will come with more time on the field and in meetings with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and other assistants.

Harper’s immersion as a starter is also helped by a familiar partner, which he has playing next to the experienced Rodriguez.

“We’re talking about the game, so we’re always communicating" Harper said. "It helps a lot. Knowing him and knowing how he thinks. We’re able to tell each other what to do and it works out for us a lot.”

