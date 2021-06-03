Women's College World Series: OSU survives Georgia in opening game

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State pitcher Carrie Eberle made her first trip to the Women’s College World Series at Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, and her poise helped the Cowgirls survive Georgia in dramatic fashion.

Georgia had a great opportunity to take the lead in the seventh inning, but Eberle helped the Cowgirls hang on for a 3-2 victory. OSU will play a James Madison team that just off No. 1-ranked OU at 6 p.m. Friday.

“This is what I've always dreamed about doing,” Eberle said. “To be able to be here with these people around me is awesome. Our fans were great today. We're going to need them again tomorrow. It's really just an experience that you can't really describe.”

OSU held a 3-1 lead when Georgia put runners on first and second base with no outs at the top of the seventh. The Bulldogs had two runners on base with one out when a fielder’s choice threw Sydney Chambley out at third and allowed Payden Bordeau to reach first.

Ellie Armistead was looking at a 3-2 pitch count when she doubled to left field to drive in Georgia’s second run, and put runners at second and third base with one out.