Women's College World Series: OSU survives Georgia in opening game

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State pitcher Carrie Eberle made her first trip to the Women’s College World Series at Hall of Fame Stadium on Thursday, and her poise helped the Cowgirls survive Georgia in dramatic fashion.
Georgia had a great opportunity to take the lead in the seventh inning, but Eberle helped the Cowgirls hang on for a 3-2 victory. OSU will play a James Madison team that just off No. 1-ranked OU at 6 p.m. Friday.
“This is what I've always dreamed about doing,” Eberle said. “To be able to be here with these people around me is awesome. Our fans were great today. We're going to need them again tomorrow. It's really just an experience that you can't really describe.”
OSU held a 3-1 lead when Georgia put runners on first and second base with no outs at the top of the seventh. The Bulldogs had two runners on base with one out when a fielder’s choice threw Sydney Chambley out at third and allowed Payden Bordeau to reach first.
Ellie Armistead was looking at a 3-2 pitch count when she doubled to left field to drive in Georgia’s second run, and put runners at second and third base with one out.
Eberle trusted in her pitching and the defense behind her to earn the final two outs and secure the win. It was a full count on the next at-bat that ended with a pop up to second for an easy out. OSU finished the game with a ground out on the following at-bat.
Eberle never rattled.
“It really was just you need one good pitch,” Eberle said. “The second out is the most important. If you can get there, the defense behind you will take it home. I really just tried to focus and hit my spot and make the best pitch I could.”
OSU didn’t play its sharpest game on defense, finishing with three errors, but the Cowgirls made enough plays to keep Georgia from scoring, including an impressive throw from right fielder Hayley Busby in the fifth inning.
The Cowgirls lead 2-0 when Bordeau singled and Busby made a throw from shallow right field to get an out at home plate to keep Georgia scoreless. OSU head coach Kenney Gajewski said Busby may have the best arm on the team.
“She threw an absolute strike,” Gajewski said. “(Catcher) Reagan (Wright) was in a perfect play, no obstruction on that play. It was just a play that was huge. You look back, that's what in these type of games, in this arena, that may be the play of the game. She also had another play that she threw the girl out, if Reagan hadn't obstructed. I think it shows you she can really play out there and can really throw as well.”
OSU entered the game hitting home runs in 23 of the previous 26 games dating back to April 1 and Chyenne Factor made it 24 of the past 27 with a two-run homer that gave OSU a 2-0 lead in the third inning.
Factor was struggling at the plate coming into the World Series, going 0-for-7 during the Cowgirls' three Super Regional games against Texas. She had a big hit on Thursday.
“It's been no secret I haven't been having very good at-bats through supers,” Factor said. “My first at-bat (on Thursday) wasn't very good. That pitch, it was kind of up if I remember correctly. I just decided to swing and not be defensive, and good things happened.”
Alysen Febrey, the former Georgia transfer, hit an RBI single to drive in OSU’s third run in the sixth inning. Gajewski said she handled the emotions of playing against her former team pretty well.
“I just think Alysen is glad we got this win,” Gajewski said. “I think for her there was some added pressure here today. She didn't let it bother her.”
Oklahoma State 3, Georgia 2
Georgia;000;001;1;—;2;7;0
OSU;002;001;x;—;3;5;3
Eberle and Wright; Avant and Bordeau. W: Eberle, 26-3. L: Bordeau 20-11. HR: Factor.