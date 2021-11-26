With Warren a question mark, Richardson bringing late season surge to OSU

After carrying only 24 times for 68 yards through the first eight weeks of the season, Richardson has gained 308 yards on 46 attempts with three touchdowns in the last four games. Coming on late, as he did last year with a 169-yard effort at Baylor on Dec. 12, 2020, Richardson has once again proven that he doesn’t need consistent carries to be effective.

“It’s just about being ready,” Richardson said following the Nov. 13 win over TCU. “You’ve just got to stay by coach and show him that you’re ready. You have to have the mindset that I’m going to go in next play.”

Richardson’s performance against TCU — when he averaged 11.2 yards per carry — was not only his most effective, but his most impressive. Facing the Horned Frogs program he was committed to before finding a home in Stillwater, Richardson barreled over several TCU defenders in the familiar running style he’s featured since arriving to the Cowboys.

He’s flexed that physicality in the recent volume games against Kansas and Texas Tech, too.

“I would like to run through you rather than go around you,” Richardson said, “That's pretty much my trait."

When fully healthy, Warren remains OSU’s top running back.