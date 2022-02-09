With veteran foundation and an infusion of transfers, expectations high for Cowgirl softball in 2022

STILLWATER — Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium sits 60 miles south of Oklahoma State’s home turf in Stillwater. Home to the Women’s College World Series since 1990, the venue looms over the Cowgirls’ softball program, both for its proximity and its significance.
“It’s a constant reminder,” coach Kenny Gajewski said this week.
“When we drive down I-35 to play the Texas schools, we pass right by it. We’ve had a couple of years where we’ve just driven our bus in there and circled the parking lot and gotten out. Not even said anything. Just kind of ‘Hey, here it is’”
When Gajewski arrived in 2016, simply earning a trip to Oklahoma City in early June qualified as a success. In 2022, equipped with what Gajewski dubbed “the most talented team that we’ve assembled in our seven years”, he and the Cowgirls have grander aspirations.
“I personally would say that not being in that last game would be a disappointment,” Gajewski said. “The expectation for this team is to be in that final game.”
The confidence inside the program is matched by attention from the outside. Softball America has the Cowgirls ranked second in the nation — behind only defending national champion Oklahoma — in its preseason Top 25. The Big 12’s coaches picked them to finish second in the league after the Sooners in OSU’s highest preseason conference ranking in program history.
Built on a foundation of experienced, familiar faces and bolstered by transfer additions, OSU opens its season at Arizona State on Thursday night as a bonafide national title contender.
“It’s not scary because we have it,” said senior Chyenne Factor, speaking on the Cowgirls’ title aspirations. “We have every piece. That is the expectation.”
The championship-level pieces that make up the core of this OSU team are the same key cogs that have powered the Cowgirls to College World Series appearances.
Factor and fifth-year outfielders Hayley Busby and Chelsea Alexander return in the outfield. Preseason All-American Kiley Naomi is back at shortstop with Sydney Pennington — the program’s all-time home run leader — next to her at third base. And after biding her time behind Carrie Eberle in 2020 and 2021, Kelly Maxwell is set to lead a robust pitching OSU rotation this spring.
“This is the deepest team that we’ve had,” Gajewski said. “Pitching. Lineup. Defense. Bench. I can’t recall a time when we’ve had this.”
The depth the Cowgirls boast is due in part to its work in the transfer portal over the past year.
“We can’t survive on the portal," Gajewski said. "The portal, for us, has become a tool.”
OSU's transfer class is led by Miranda Elish, the three-time All-American who earned national player of the year honors in 2020. The former Oregon and Texas star did not play in 2021.
Elish joins the OSU rotation with Illinois State transfer Morgan Day, the third arm in a deep Cowgirls rotation. Former Stillwater High School standout Julia Cottrill is set to start at catcher after two seasons at Florida, and Gajewski projects Kansas transfer Morgyn Wynne to play first base in his opening-day lineup.
With the veteran base and an infusion of transfers, OSU has aims on reaching its highest heights yet under Gajewski in 2022.
Asked about a potential Bedlam championship matchup with OU, Factor — the fourth-year Cowgirl — cut through the rivalry and echoed the sentiment laid out by her head coach.
“I don’t care who we’re playing," she said. "We’re going to be in that last game.”