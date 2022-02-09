With veteran foundation and an infusion of transfers, expectations high for Cowgirl softball in 2022

STILLWATER — Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium sits 60 miles south of Oklahoma State’s home turf in Stillwater. Home to the Women’s College World Series since 1990, the venue looms over the Cowgirls’ softball program, both for its proximity and its significance.

“It’s a constant reminder,” coach Kenny Gajewski said this week.

“When we drive down I-35 to play the Texas schools, we pass right by it. We’ve had a couple of years where we’ve just driven our bus in there and circled the parking lot and gotten out. Not even said anything. Just kind of ‘Hey, here it is’”

When Gajewski arrived in 2016, simply earning a trip to Oklahoma City in early June qualified as a success. In 2022, equipped with what Gajewski dubbed “the most talented team that we’ve assembled in our seven years”, he and the Cowgirls have grander aspirations.

“I personally would say that not being in that last game would be a disappointment,” Gajewski said. “The expectation for this team is to be in that final game.”