STILLWATER — Oklahoma State forward Tyreek Smith officially entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday, a source confirmed to the Tulsa World.

Smith, a redshirt junior, became the fifth Cowboy to transfer out of the program, joining forwards Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse and guards Avery Anderson III and Woody Newton in the portal this offseason.

After starting his career at Texas Tech, Smith spent the past two seasons in Stillwater and averaged 5.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 36 games this year. The 6-foot-9 forward surged in the final part of the season, recording double-digit points in three of OSU's final six games and playing 19-plus minutes in each game.

What's the plan down low?

Smith’s departure leads to a massive concern. The Cowboys’ frontcourt from last season is gone.

OSU coach Mike Boynton discussed several weeks ago the Cowboys' plan for the offseason, candidly sharing he didn't expect the current roster to remain intact as they work through the offseason. A massive overhaul of the roster turnover was expected, and the Cowboys seem to finally have freed up the space they expect.

So now what’s the plan?

"What's glaring from my perspective is we need more playmaking," Boynton said. "We gotta get more dynamic in terms of playmaking. In the frontcourt, we gotta get more skilled there."

That frontcourt is now cleaned out.

Cisse, Smith and Boone accounted for 59 starts this past season, each contributing a different skillset down low. Boone served as OSU's strongest offensive option, while Cisse's frame allowed him to earn Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors a year ago and Smith became a strong bench option.

Boynton went heavy on forwards in the latest recruiting class, signing four players listed as either a center or forward including top 50 prospects Brandon Garrison and Eric Dailey Jr.

But, Boynton admits postseason success is constructed on older players. The Cowboys are yet to land a player in the transfer portal this offseason but have been linked to several names.

Major changes to OSU's program through losses and additions in the portal was expected, and the Cowboys will likely sign several players with the open roster spots created by players leaving. Who they land remains the question.

"We're going to continue to address making sure that we're aggressive in the recruiting space," Boynton said. "A lot of it will be through the transfer portal. We've already made a lot of contacts. There's a lot of high-level interest in helping our program get to where we believe it can go."