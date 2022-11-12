With Spencer Sanders, OSU finds rejuvenated offense in 20-14 win against Iowa State

STILLWATER — Early in the first quarter, Gunnar Gundy trotted toward the sideline, clutching his matte black helmet.

On the prior play, the redshirt freshman quarterback had his helmet stripped off his head by a mob of Iowa State defensive linemen on a quarterback keeper on third down. Per NCAA rules, a dislodged helmet results in the player needing to come off the field for a play.

That also meant OSU — who started Gundy only because quarterbacks Spencer Sanders and Garret Rangel were ruled doubtful because of injuries — needed to send in someone to take a snap under center.

Both ran onto the field.

For a fourth-and-2 conversion near midfield, Rangel sprinted out onto the field at Boone Pickens Stadium. But before he could get far, he was beckoned back to the sideline, Gundy instead allowing Sanders to take the snap.

The handoff to running back Zach Middleton, which resulted in a 2-yard loss and turnover on downs, looked like only a one-off play. Gundy’s helmet had slipped off, and Sanders entered in a case of emergency.

Instead, it was just the opposite.

On a cold and windy Saturday afternoon in Stillwater, it was Sanders fourth-quarter entrance which lifted the Cowboys’ offense down the home stretch, completing 9-of-13 passes for 84 yards and a go-ahead touchdown to seal a win for OSU.

Cowboys 20, Cyclones 14.

“I was impressed, but just remember now he’s been doing this for five years,” said OSU coach Mike Gundy. “One thing I said early in the year is that he can do this blindfolded.”

Following the win, Gundy said they knew Sanders was available to play Saturday, despite not practicing much.

“I mean I don’t want to talk a lot about personnel, decisions, things like that, but to be fair to you guys, he’s been in the same boat for about five weeks,” Gundy said.

While Sanders could play Saturday, Gundy stressed not wanting to leave him in the game for an extended period of time.

Sanders entered the game late in the third quarter for the Cowboys, after Gunnar Gundy was intercepted by ISU’s T.J. Tampa near midfield. The Cyclones themselves would throw a pick one play later, and out trotted Sanders to a raucous crowd that braved the 40-degree temperatures.

After averaging only 1.6 yards per rush, the Cowboys shifted to a pass-heavy game with Sanders under center instead of Gunnar Gundy. On his first 11 offensive snaps, Sanders threw eight passes, tucked the ball twice and handed it off once.

The Cowboys would move 70 yards and score the go-ahead touchdown — a 14-yard pop pass from Sanders to running back Jaden Nixon.

“It’s just different because when you have Spencer in the game you’ve got to game plan for him running, him throwing, it’s not just him sitting back in the pocket throwing the ball up,” Nixon said of the swagger Sanders brings to the offense.

The touchdown pass is Sanders’ 66th of his career, tying him with former OSU quarterback Zac Robinson. Sanders trails only Mason Rudolph (92) and Brandon Weeden (75) on the all-time list.

The Cowboys took a 17-14 lead on the throw, and a 40-yard Tanner Brown field goal insured the victory for OSU.

“It just goes to show he (Mike Gundy) trusts me,” Sanders said after the win, his right shoulder being iced. “So, I have to hold myself accountable and do my job. A lot of people have been saying that I came in and won the game, I really didn’t. I just did my role and all the other 10 players on the field did theirs.”

The Cowboys defense would clamp down on the Cyclones late too, not allowing ISU to score in the fourth quarter.

“I think sometimes when they know there is a guy that is playing that is not 100%, they’re like, ‘OK, I’ll fight for that guy,’” Gundy said of Sanders’ presence reinvigorating the defense.

In the past three weeks, OSU has started three different quarterbacks. In that span, the Cowboys have been throttled 48-0 against Kansas State and 37-16 against Kansas, but now claim a win against the Cyclones.

“I’m pretty sure a lot of people know I’m a pretty competitive athlete so you know sitting on the sideline last week was kind of killing to me,” said Sanders, whose starting spot was given to Rangel last week. “I’m proud of those guys, they got to play, Gunnar and Garret they played well, let’s not discredit that.”

On Saturday Gunnar Gundy finished 5-of-12 for 103 yards and a touchdown. Nearly 80% of his yardage came on one play — an 83-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver John Paul Richardson.

“Coach (Kasey) Dunn always talks about whenever it’s your play — and that one just so happens to be my play — that shot, you’ve got to capitalize and make the play for the team,” said Richardson, whose reception was the longest pass play of the season for OSU.

And while Mike Gundy was happy with the performance his son displayed through three quarters, it was the play of Sanders that decided the game for OSU.

And in his true, competitive spirit, when asked about the pain level after taking several hits Saturday, Sanders simply spoke five words.

“Adrenaline,” he said. “Can’t really feel it.”