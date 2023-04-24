STILLWATER — Oklahoma State lost five players to the transfer portal.

There was Avery Anderson, quickly joined by Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse. Tyreek Smith and Woody Newton soon followed.

In what will be a program-defining offseason for OSU coach Mike Boynton, the roster turnover has already started. So, as players leave, who are they being replaced by?

Here's a breakdown of the five incoming freshman for the Cowboys:

Brandon Garrison

The premier player in OSU’s recruiting class, Garrison arrives in Stillwater after a decorated career at Del City High School. The 6-foot-9 center ranked No. 39 in ESPN’s Top 100 and was the top recruit in the state of Oklahoma.

With that, expectations of an immediate impact for OSU next season.

“I think Brandon can have a similar type of impact (as Cade Cunningham did) in terms of impacting winning, but the game will look totally different,” Boynton said.

Physically, Garrison is ready. His style of play doesn’t require him to have the ball to be successful. He can rebound, he can defend, but what Boynton is most excited for, is the passing.

“That means he can be trusted with the ball and also help us offensively,” he continued.

Justin McBride

The No. 13 overall prospect in Texas, the 6-foot-7 McBride played at Plano High School, with Boynton saying his talent exponentially grew over the past six months.

The biggest attribute for McBride during that time? Versatility.

“He may be the most versatile player in the class,” Boynton said. “He can play inside, play outside, can handle it. He’s another guy who’s going to have a chance to impact it.”

Connor Dow

When discussing Dow, a three-star forward from Broken Arrow, Boynton couldn’t help but draw comparisons to former OSU sharpshooter Thomas Dziagwa, who played for Boynton his first three seasons.

“He shoots the ball really, really well from three,” Boynton said of Dow. “Because he comes from Broken Arrow, maybe he brings the arrow back, I don’t know.”

Jamyron Keller

The only guard in OSU’s 2023 class, Keller comes from Killeen, Texas, a three-star player who picked OSU over Kansas State, SMU, Wichita State and others.

“He is a junk yard dog, blue collar type player,” Boynton said in a release. “He has a level of toughness that has almost always translated to success in Stillwater.”

Boynton recently talked about Keller playing in the playoffs on a broken foot, eventually leading his team to the state championship game.

“He’s been in a boot since the day after the state championship game,” Boynton said. “He’s healing now, he’s going to be fine, but he’s a competitor.”

Eric Dailey Jr.

Not too far behind Garrison, Dailey Jr. ranks 53rd in ESPN’s Top 100, and was the only late signing for OSU this season. A 6-foot-6 power forward, Dailey comes out of IMG Academy as a four-star prospect.

“He is a really dynamic playmaker with the ability to create shots for himself and his teammates,” Boynton said.

But Boynton knows the limitations on expecting five freshmen to carry the team in Big 12 play.

“The truth is, if you talk about five freshmen really having an impact in the Big 12, it’s not trending that way,” he said. “But, those guys will get here in June and have an opportunity to compete.”

In fact, Boynton spoke at length about how the college game was trending toward having older players for success, referencing the four Final Four teams this season all being built on veterans.

The Cowboys still have two (or three, depending on if the final scholarship reduction is used this season) scholarship spots to fill, and the portal will be the way.

Boynton added East Carolina transfer Javon Small on Sunday, a junior playmaking guard to fill one of those. The Cowboys have been linked to numerous names in the transfer portal, too.