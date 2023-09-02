Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — There was some applause as Gunnar Gundy made his 2023 debut on Saturday evening at Boone Pickens Stadium.

But the Oklahoma State redshirt sophomore quarterback made his appearance at a crucial moment. With sixth-year senior Alan Bowman and redshirt freshman Garret Rangel already several drives deep, Gundy was brought in as momentum started to swing toward Central Arkansas, the Cowboys' FCS opponent suddenly within reach.

The Bears had put together an eight-play, 95-yard drive to score their first touchdown and cut OSU’s lead to six. A strong drive was needed. Instead, Gundy delivered a three-and-out.

But OSU again trotted out Gundy the following drive. On a night where the Cowboys split quarterback snaps into thirds, Gundy would steer the offense in the fourth quarter, leading two touchdown-scoring drives to cushion OSU’s lead and open the season with a 27-13 victory against Central Arkansas.

“Each guy did some good things,” OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “There’s no question about that. Gunnar did a good job there in the fourth quarter, so it’s hard to say where it (the competition) is at right now.”

OSU (1-0) took a balanced approach with the quarterback completion on Saturday. Rangel guided drives in the first quarter and early into the second. Bowman led series from the second into the third. But Gundy closed out the game.

The results:

Rangel: 10/15, 118 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Bowman: 13/24, 80 yards and zero touchdowns.

Gunnar Gundy: 7/9, 106 yards zero touchdowns.

“Each one of them missed a throw or so, or whatever, but they also all made some throws,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said.

The redshirt freshman Rangel still made underclassmen mistakes, including throwing the only interception of the game. With pressure in his face on fourth down of OSU’s opening drive, Rangel lofted a pass high into air, snagged by UCA’s Demetrias Charles. Other times, Rangel showed poise. He established a quick connection with transfer receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, with Rangel targeting the junior Stribling four times in the first quarter alone.

Yet Rangel and Bowman didn’t possess the run game support Gunnar Gundy had in the fourth.

Through the first three quarters, OSU’s run game still appeared haunted by last season’s dismal performance. The Cowboys managed only 52 yards on the ground in 45 minutes of play.

With right guard Preston Wilson missing the game for a non-football related issue and tackle Jake Springfield exiting early with an undisclosed injury, OSU went without two starters on the offensive line.

As a result, failure to move the football effectively on the ground against defensive end UCA’s David Walker, the reigning ASUN Defensive Player of the Year.

But in the fourth, OSU managed 101 rushing yards, with tailbacks Elijah Collins and Ollie Gordon finding the end zone on each of the Gundy-led drives.

“Some of the things, we just got some more push at the line of scrimmage,” Dunn said. “The offensive line was creating a new line of scrimmage for us, which created space for the backs to make moves and cuts.”

Meanwhile, Bowman’s first drive of the first half stalled in the red zone despite favorable position. After connecting with Bray and Rashod Owens to start the drive, Bowman finished the drive completing only one other pass before OSU settled for a short field goal.

Highlights of his second drive: A difficult 19-yard pass under pressure to Talyn Shettron, but two drops by other wide receivers resulting in five straight incompletions ended the drive without points.

Bowman attempted 24 passes, the most since a December 2020 game against Kansas.

As for if the Cowboys got any closer to securing a pecking order, Gundy doesn’t think so.

“You wouldn’t be able to do it either,” Mike Gundy said. “It would be hard. I’ll watch the tape and see the grades, where they were at mentally. Listening on the headset, I thought they were all in it pretty good mentally.”