Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — There was some applause as Gunnar Gundy made his 2023 debut on Saturday evening at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Gundy, Oklahoma State's redshirt sophomore quarterback, was the third QB to appear for the Cowboys against Central Arkansas. He received similar cheers from the 53,000 fans in attendance the two quarterbacks before Gundy had gotten.

But Gunnar Gundy's debut came at a crucial moment. Central Arkansas, OSU's FCS opponent, had pulled within a touchdown of the Cowboys late in the third quarter. The Bears strung together a 95-yard drive to score their first touchdown. The Cowboys needed an answer.

Instead, Gunnar Gundy delivered a three-and-out drive. “He looked a little nervous to me on his first throw," his father and coach, Mike Gundy said.

Instead of using sixth-year senior Alan Bowman or redshirt freshman Garret Rangel — both already several drives deep — Gunnar Gundy returned on the ensuing offensive series. And with him, OSU grabbed back the momentum.

On a night where the Cowboys split quarterback snaps into thirds, Gunnar Gundy would steer the offense in the fourth quarter, leading two touchdown-scoring drives to cushion OSU’s lead and open the season with a 27-13 victory against Central Arkansas.

“Each guy did some good things,” OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said of the quarterbacks. “There’s no question about that. Gunnar did a good job there in the fourth quarter, so it’s hard to say where it (the competition) is at right now.”

Still enthralled in a quarterback competition, OSU (1-0) took a balanced approach with on Saturday. Rangel guided drives in the first quarter and early into the second. Bowman led series from the second into the third. But Gundy closed out the game.

The results:

Rangel: 10/15, 118 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

10/15, 118 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Bowman: 13/24, 80 yards and zero touchdowns.

13/24, 80 yards and zero touchdowns. Gunnar Gundy: 7/9, 106 yards and zero touchdowns.

“Each one of them missed a throw or so, or whatever, but they also all made some throws,” Mike Gundy said.

The redshirt freshman Rangel still made underclassmen mistakes, including throwing the only interception of the game on the opening drive. With pressure in his face on fourth down, Rangel lofted a pass high into air, snagged by UCA’s Demetrias Charles. Other times, Rangel showed poise. He established a quick connection with transfer receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, who finished with four receptions and a team-high 73 yards.

The lone passing touchdown, an 11-yard strike to Brennan Presley, also came from Rangel's arm.

The differences came not in the individual performances, but from the run game. Rangel and Bowman dealt with uninspired attacks, tallying 52 yards across the first three quarters, while Gunnar Gundy leaned on Ollie Gordon and Elijah Collins for two touchdowns and nearly 100 yards in the fourth quarter alone.

With right guard Preston Wilson missing the game for a non-football related issue and tackle Jake Springfield exiting early with an undisclosed injury, OSU went without two starters on the offensive line. As a result, failure to move the football effectively on the ground against UCA (0-1) defensive end David Walker, the reigning ASUN Defensive Player of the Year.

“Some of the things, we just got some more push at the line of scrimmage,” Dunn said of the run game improving. “The offensive line was creating a new line of scrimmage for us, which created space for the backs to make moves and cuts.”

Bowman’s first drive stalled in the red zone despite favorable position. After connecting with receiver Jaden Bray and Rashod Owens to start the drive, Bowman finished the drive completing only one other pass before OSU settled for a short field goal.

Highlights of his second drive: A difficult 19-yard pass under pressure to Talyn Shettron, but two drops by other wide receivers resulting in five straight incompletions, ending the drive without points. Bowman's 24 pass attempts were the most for the veteran since a December 2020 game against Kansas.

“Some have different tendencies so you’ve got to get used to one person," offensive lineman Cole Birmingham said of the three QBs. "We’ve had so much work with all three quarterbacks that we feel confident with all of them. We trust them.”

Now a game into the season, Mike Gundy still doesn't see a depth chart being solidified at quarterback. Instead, more work to shuffle through as the Cowboys prepare for their first Power Five opponent of the season next Saturday.

“You wouldn’t be able to do it either,” he said. “It would be hard. I’ll watch the tape and see the grades, where they were at mentally. Listening on the headset, I thought they were all in it pretty good mentally.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.