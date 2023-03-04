A third round of Bedlam basketball awaits in Kansas City.

With Oklahoma State's narrow 71-68 win against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday evening, the Cowboys cemented themselves as the No. 7 seed in next week's Big 12 Tournament, playing against 10th seed Oklahoma in the play-in round.

The Cowboys and Sooners will tip-off Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m., the third meeting between the two schools this season.

OSU (17-14, 8-10 Big 12) defeated OU in the first two meetings, stringing together some of its best offensive performances. In Stillwater on Jan. 18, OSU won 72-56, followed two weeks later by a 71-61 win in Norman.

Had the Cowboys lost to TTU, West Virginia would have claimed the No. 7 seed, pushing OSU down to eighth with a rematch against Texas Tech slated. Instead, OSU snapped a five-game losing streak, and remains in consideration for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners (15-16, 5-13) remained in last place in the Big 12 standings for much of February, but closed their regular season out by defeating No. 22 TCU 74-60 on Saturday in the Lloyd Noble Center for their fifth conference win of the season.

The winner of the Wednesday night play-in game will face Texas, the second seed, the following night.