With Moussa Cisse day-to-day, who could OSU lean on down low against Texas?

STILLWATER – What happened Monday night looked concerning for Moussa Cisse.

Halfway through the first half against West Virginia, Oklahoma State’s 7-foot center was on the ground, holding his left leg. He remained on the court at Gallagher-Iba Arena for more than a minute while athletic staff tended to him.

He then needed help back to the bench, eventually making his way to the locker room before halftime. Cisse would return late in the second half, but the discomfort was noticeable.

Following the game, OSU coach Mike Boynton thought it might have been his left knee. But on Thursday morning during his weekly press conference, the sixth-year coach confirmed it was his ankle. His status for Saturday’s game against No. 6 Texas is still not known, with Boynton listing Cisse as “day-to-day.”

“He’s better,” Boynton said. “Hasn’t practiced, but it was his ankle. There was some swelling there that subsided yesterday. It’s still a little tender, so we’ll just kind of see.

“Hopefully we can get him to practice (Friday) and see where he is on Saturday.”

With OSU’s starting center possibly sidelined against the Longhorns, one solution would be to lean on forward Tyreek Smith. Against the Mountaineers, the redshirt junior played 26 minutes and blocked two shots, both season-bests.

“I was just focusing on doing my part to help the team, because Moussa is a great rebounder, a great rim protector, so I knew I had to fill that void for us,” Smith said. “I feel like I did a pretty decent job. I’m looking forward to doing it again if he’s not healthy in time.”

The Cowboys (9-5 overall, 1-1 Big 12) also leaned on Bernard Kouma, who played two minutes and drew a key charge against WVU.

Boone 'valuable' when playing with energy

Against the Mountaineers, the fieriest performance came from forward Kalib Boone.

The 6-foot-9 forward scored six points, all in the final 13 minutes. He grabbed six rebounds, with all but one in the final 20 minutes.

“He’s been an interesting study,” Boynton said. “Ton of potential, but just the inconsistency is something we’ve always talked about. And I don’t know, sometimes if he doesn’t believe in himself enough to go out and just play with the type of confidence that he showed in the second half.”

The energy oozed from Boone against WVU. He twice threw the basketball – destined to go out of bounds, with OSU being the last to touch – off opposing players, keeping possession with the Cowboys.

He took a hard hit on the floor while attempting to wrestle a ball away, resulting in a tie-up and the crowd at GIA jumping to their feet. And by the time the buzzer rang, Boone waved his hands in the air to celebrate the win and again motivated the crowd.

“He’s got to understand how valuable he is because when he plays well, honestly for the most part, we have success,” Boynton said, “and it takes a lot of pressure off the guards, takes a lot of pressure off the other bigs and it gives us another option in a way to attack defenses.”

Scouting the Longhorns

No. 6 Texas will be without coach Chris Beard, who was fired Thursday afternoon,less than a month after the school suspended him without pay after Beard was arrested on a domestic family violence charge.

Rodney Terry, the Longhorns’ associate head coach who has led the team during Beard’s suspension, will remain the coach.

UT's offense is powered by Marcus Carr, who leads the Longhorns in scoring, assists, steals and minutes. The 6-foot-2 guard was recently named to the midseason John R. Wooden Award Top 25 Watchlist.

After winning the Big 12 Freshman of the Year award last season at Iowa State, guard Tyrese Hunter transferred into the Longhorns’ program and is averaging 12.1 points per game this season, trailing only Carr (18.1) on the team.

“Tremendous firepower there,” Boynton said. “They’re both playing really, really confident basketball right now. They seem to be comfortable with each other, when obviously that was a little bit of a question coming in. How could they share that position?”

Timmy Allen and Sir’Jabari Rice join Carr and Hunter as players averaging double digits in points. The 6-foot-6 Allen also leads UT in rebounds, pulling down 5.7 per game.

“They have a great combination of experience with guys like Timmy Allen, Dylan Disu, Christian Bishop (who have) all been in the league,” Boynton continued. “Brock Cunningham has been around here forever, and then some really talented newcomers.”

Texas at Oklahoma State

11 a.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV: ESPNU

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: UT 12-2, 1-1 Big12; OSU 9-5, 1-1

Last meeting: On Jan. 22, 2022, the Longhorns won 56-51 in Austin.

All-time series: UT leads 55-47