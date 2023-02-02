NORMAN — Less than four minutes into the game, Kalib Boone backed his hips into Sam Godwin, driving the Oklahoma forward farther into the paint.

Boone — Oklahoma State’s rangy 6-foot-9 forward — drove Godwin closer to the basket. The Sooners’ 6-foot-10 forward held his hands up in the air, attempting to disrupt Boone’s shot.

But a fast spin and a quick off-the-backboard shot by Boone couldn’t be stopped. It bounced around the rim before rolling through the net.

With 16:35 still remaining in the first half, Boone had already recorded eight points. As he trotted down the court at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, he held that same left hand down toward his knees, as if he were pushing something down toward the hardwood.

It was a jab — an implication that he couldn’t be stopped.

Four minutes into the game, Boone provided a glimpse at how Wednesday’s Bedlam game would look in the paint. And 40 minutes of game time later, it was the deciding factor in OSU’s 71-61 win against the Sooners in Norman.

Boone would tally 18 points in 17 minutes on Wednesday. His substitute at times, 7-foot center Moussa Cisse, also scored 18 points in 18 minutes.

But Boone played the villain role against OU. He’d wave his hands down to the OU student section after scoring a basket, motioning them to be silent. He slam down four dunks — two of which were alley-oops on consecutive offensive series — celebrating each with his teammates.

“Oh, always, always, always,” Boone said after the game when asked about liking the villain role. “I respect OU. I can’t say the other part about it. I respect to the point I’ll say nice things about their school but when it comes time to play them, like I said last year, it’s little brother against big brother.

“That’s how I view it.”

And Boone showed it. On a night where the Cowboys only attempted 16 3-point shots, the post was the battleground, with OSU scoring 44 of its 71 points from inside the paint.

Boone added four rebounds and a block in the win.

Since Cisse’s injury, Boone has averaged 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in the nine-game stretch.

“We know what he’s capable of, I’ve always challenged him to be his best and I think we’re starting to see a consistent, really, really productive player,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said.

After the Bedlam game, Boone lauded his coaching staff for taking the time with him on off days to continue developing. He discussed the preparation he’s taking serious before games.

And on Tuesday he was told he was told by the staff the first offensive play was running through him.

“So in my head I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got to go be aggressive,’ and I can’t really overthink what I’ve been doing,” Boone said.

But Boone wasn’t playing the post alone on Wednesday. Cisse, who’s been dealing with a left ankle injury he suffered against West Virginia on Jan. 2, appeared in 18 minutes against the Sooners.

It’s the most minutes he’s logged since recording 25 on Dec. 31 against Kansas to open conference play. Cisse didn’t just eat minutes either against OU.

The junior scored 18 points, tying a career-high he set last year against West Virginia.

“I feel great. It felt good to come back,” Cisse said. “The past couple weeks, it wasn’t fun to watch. I mean, it was fun when we win but like every time we lose, I could help my team in certain ways.”

Cisse has appeared sparingly over the past month, most recently logging eight minutes in a blowout win against Ole Miss. Boynton admits he could have challenged Cisse to play more minutes, but kept the team’s long-term goals in mind.

“We have bigger plans than trying to win a nonconference game by more points,” Boynton said. “We wanted to get out of there and keep him healthy. He was able to get some more rehab on Sunday, Monday and I think it showed.”

Cisse dove for loose balls, challenged opponents at the rim and took several hard hits in the paint against the Sooners, pairing his points with five rebounds and a block.

“I don’t know how they count blocks, I think we should start counting them when guys don’t shoot up in there,” Boynton said with a laugh.

Wednesday provided a glimpse at what OSU’s frontcourt will look like down the final stretch of the regular season. Tilts against TCU, Iowa State and Kansas — all ranked teams — await the Cowboys in the next two weeks.

But, Cisse likes the odds.

“I feel like we have a chance now,” Cisse said. “I’m back.”

