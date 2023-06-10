STILLWATER — Justin Seely’s announcement was brief.

After spending two seasons with Oklahoma State’s baseball program as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, Seely was retiring.

“Looking forward to the next chapter,” he ended his Twitter post with on Saturday morning.

Added to Josh Holliday’s long list of to-do items this offseason: Find a new assistant coach.

After surging through the second half of Big 12 play, and finishing runner-up in the conference tournament, the Cowboys failed to record a win in the NCAA Tournament for only the second time under Holliday, commencing another offseason under the Cowboys’ coach.

Replacing Seely shouldn’t be difficult. The Cowboys could stay in-house, with volunteer assistant Robin Ventura and student assistant Jordy Mercer viable options to fill the hole.

Parlayed with the NCAA allowing for a fourth assistant coach next season in baseball, and Holliday could get creative with two spots now open on his staff.

On the actual roster, not much movement is expected, but the ones who are departing leave massive holes to fill.

Second baseman Roc Riggio, two-way player Nolan McLean and pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown all rank as top-200 draft prospects according to MLB.com, and likely will be drafted in a month. But if things fall through — like with McLean last season — a return to OSU could be plausible.

After spending his final collegiate baseball season in Stillwater, pitcher Ben Abram exhausted his eligibility. Pitcher Bayden Root and first baseman David Mendham, despite both playing their fifth season in 2023, can also return to the Cowboys.

The pitching woes

After being gutted during the 2022 MLB Draft, OSU’s pitching staff expected to take a step back this season.

As a team, the Cowboys finished with a 5.41 ERA, currently ranked No. 95 across all Division I baseball programs. Watts-Brown and Abram ate the most innings this season, and both are likely on the way out.

Replacement options currently on roster come with arms like Brennan Phillips, a freshman from Owasso who threw 26 innings to varying success, Carson Benge and Janzen Keisel, who appeared sparingly after a shoulder injury.

Holliday hasn’t shied away from scoring starters via the portal recently. Watts-Brown, Abram and Keisel all transferred in last season. Same with Victor Mederos in 2022. The trend will likely continue into this offseason.

The bullpen appears smoother. Isaac Stebens and Evan O’Toole can both return for another season, with the pair combining for 104 innings pitched and Stebens’ 85 strikeouts placing second on the team.

Underclassmen could take a step

The Cowboys were a young team this season.

Of the 41 players on roster, 16 were either classified as a freshman or redshirt freshman in 2023. Holliday wasn’t opposed to turning toward underclassmen, especially on the pitcher’s mound.

Benge, Gabe Davis and Drew Blake made consistent appearances throughout the season. Among fielders, Nolan Schubart’s return would be heralded. The 6-foot-5 outfielder garnered Freshman All-American honors while mashing 17 home runs with a .338 batting average.

Replacing Riggio and Brown (if they do indeed leave) could prove difficult. The Cowboys have an ensemble of talent that could slot in like Aidan Meola — who’s hot bat in the postseason was welcomed after several injuries — and redshirt freshman Brennan Holt.

Third baseman Tyler Wulfert, catchers Ian Daugherty and Chase Adkison and designated hitter Colin Brueggemann are all likely to return.

An intriguing option will be joining the Cowboys this summer. Incoming freshman Austin Lemon, a switch-hitter from OKC Heritage Hall who batted .570 with 32 RBIs this season as an outfielder, could contend for time next season.

Until then, the to-do list is long.