STILLWATER — Like a fashion brand debuting its fall line, Oklahoma State is no stranger to the college football arms race that is uniforms.

And with the Big 12 Conference — and all of college football — undergoing massive changes this season, the Cowboys’ uniforms are doing the same.

With the conference ready to begin the latest chapter in its history, OSU will be doing the same with its new uniforms, unveiling a new spread for the upcoming season, built around a look reminiscent of the 1980s uniforms popularized by Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas.

The new uniforms feature bold numbers and the words “Oklahoma State” across the chest and striping on the arms similar to the 1980s look it is inspired by.

The jersey colors are orange, black and white, paired with corresponding pants to maximize versatility. Helmet selections will remain the same. Two variants of the white jerseys exist, one with orange numbers trimmed in black and black numbers trimmed in orange.

Pants come in all three solid colors featuring the Nike logo and the OSU logo on them.

The materials are also getting an upgrade. OSU will be one of a handful of programs using Nike’s new Field Utility Special Edition (FUSE) technology in 2023. FUSE is lightweight with thermal regulation that uses the classic Nike Dri-FIT technology.

After receiving positive feedback for throwback jerseys during a homecoming game against Texas in 2018 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sanders’ Heisman Trophy season, and again in 2020 to commemorate Thomas induction into the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor, OSU decided to make the switch.

Under coach Mike Gundy, OSU has been active in the uniform landscape.

The Cowboys’ last uniform amendment came in 2016, when OSU brought Dez Bryant, Brandon Weeden and Dan Bailey to model the uniforms used through the 2022 season.

This came off the heels of a massive 2011 update that opened up 48 new uniform combinations and grew over the years with various holographic and homecoming designs.

Breaking down OSU’s new uniforms

Here’s the breakdown of what stands out in OSU’s new look:

TRIM

Instead of using the paisley design that represented Pistol Pete’s bandana on the collar and arm sleeves, OSU is returning to classic striping patterns on the sleeves. Two small stripes sandwich a larger stripe on each side. Jersey numbers also return to the shoulders for the first time since 2005.

TYPEFACE

The numbers no longer have sharp, jagged corners like the uniform sets worn from 2016-22. Instead, OSU is reverting back to classic bold digits. The words “Oklahoma State” also appear on the chest instead of OSU’s marshal badge logo like before.

FABRIC

The Cowboys are a select group of schools — including Florida State and 11 NFL teams — using Nike’s new FUSE technology, a lightweight technology meant to “help allow ultimate performance on the field.”

Photos: OSU unveils new football uniforms for 2023 season