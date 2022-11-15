With Bedlam's years numbered, OSU cites nonconference scheduling as the issue

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s feelings about the future of Bedlam football appear more related to scheduling than the type of angst found in Taylor Swift lyrics.

“I don’t think it’s something that’s a never again,” university president Kayse Shrum told the Tulsa World. “I think it’s just not realistic to think that we can break our contracts and make a commitment to that right now. I think it’s just a matter of practicality and logistics at this point.”

The in-state rivals will no longer be conference mates after Oklahoma leaves the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025, and no progress has been made on a nonconference series, meaning Bedlam’s years are currently numbered. The 117th installment is Saturday night in Norman.

“We had Bedlam and it was a conference game,” OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said. “We had operated, as we built our future schedule, under the assumption that that would always be the case.

“And when a circumstance changes that, we can’t just go changing everything else that we’ve done just because of their decision that they made there, when I feel like what we did with our future scheduling is really good. We are going to have some very valuable games, both from a ticket-selling standpoint and a national-media standpoint.”

Standing in the way of a series with Oklahoma is a decade of nonconference scheduling, a slate that brings the likes of Alabama and Arkansas — two other SEC programs with a significant amount of interest — to Stillwater. Other home-and-home series are against former league opponents Nebraska and Colorado.

OSU’s calendar is booked until at least 2030, meaning an absence of Bedlam can be expected for a minimum of five years when the Sooners’ departure takes effect. OU’s schedule is more up in the air, with changes being made to accommodate the move to the SEC.

“They’re probably in a different circumstance than we are,” Shrum said. “When they leave, they’ll have a new schedule. They’ll be leaving behind their commitments. We won’t. We scheduled nonconference way out and you can’t break contracts in order to just say, ‘OK, we’re going to continue this at this time.’”

When OU confirmed its intentions to leave the Big 12, the loss of Bedlam was a predictable casualty. The topic took off again in September, when national media caught on to the storyline.

“I was surprised,” Weiberg said. “I thought we talked about this (last year) because it is just the reality and nothing has changed in that reality, for us or them. I still go back to I don’t know how they would make it work, at least in the short term. Long term, things may change.”

Igniting the situation further were comments made then, with OU athletic director Joe Castiglione casting blame on OSU for not wanting to schedule a series and Cowboys coach Mike Gundy accusing OU of following Texas and the money.

“We’re having what I think are childish discussions, in my opinion, over something that’s done,” Gundy said in September, reading from a handwritten statement. “Oklahoma State has no part in this. We didn’t have anything to do with their negotiations with the SEC.

“We didn’t have any choice on (their) choosing to leave the conference. They did. So everybody needs to get over it and move on and quit trying to turn the tables. It’s somewhat comical that they still want to bring us into this equation.”

Asked about Gundy’s response, Weiberg said: “I thought he handled that great. I think I wouldn't have changed anything — the way he did it, what he said or any of those things. He was prepared for the moment and knew that was going to be a question.”

A series that has been dramatic despite being largely lopsided — the Sooners have won 16 of the last 19 meetings — would have added intrigue if the teams someday met in a bowl game or in a high-stakes playoff.

“There’s a possibility we could play in the postseason,” Shrum said. “As you see the College Football Playoffs expanding, I think it would be great if Oklahoma State and the University of Oklahoma were both able to play in the postseason and we had Bedlam postseason, rather than playing it at the beginning of the season (in nonconference).”