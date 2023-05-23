STILLWATER — Standing on the field at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Josh Holliday flashed some rare smiles.

“I’m not afraid to smile and tell you it feels really good,” the Oklahoma State head coach said. “And I don’t usually feel much in terms of the responsibility to deliver in a big way.”

Moments earlier, the Cowboys delivered. For the first time since 2014, OSU secured a regular season Big 12 title with a win against Oklahoma, sharing a split of the accomplishment with Texas and West Virginia.

A quick stop at a nearby OnCue for some celebration items and some karaoke on the drive back to Stillwater was in order. “I’m going to be happy for about six hours, and then get serious tomorrow morning about what’s ahead,” Holliday said.

What’s ahead is a fifth Bedlam meeting between the Cowboys and Sooners this season. After round-robin tiebreakers awarded OSU the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Big 12 Tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the Cowboys will meet OU in the opening round at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The tournament format again consists of two, four-team brackets, with the winners meeting Sunday at 5 p.m. for the championship. For the Sooners and Cowboys, No. 3 West Virginia and No. 6 Texas Tech appear on their side of the bracket.

“It’s a good and a bad thing, depending on how you take it,” OU's Skip Johnson said. “You want to play ranked teams that is gonna help your RPI. They’re a ranked team. Our side of the bracket is full of good teams.”

The Sooners have struggled against the Cowboys this season, with OSU winning three of the four games and outscoring OU 43-16 across four games, including a series victory this past weekend.

The Sooners (30-23) are still trying add some last-minute touches to their resume as they attempt to claim a spot in the NCAA Tournament. A year removed from a postseason run, OU currently sits at No. 36 in the NCAA Baseball RPI, a metric that ranks teams based off wins and losses, as well as strength of schedule.

At No. 36, the Sooners post the fourth-best ranking in the Big 12, trailing OSU (20th), West Virginia (21st) and Texas (23rd).

“There’s always a lot to play for every time you go on a baseball field, you want to win the game,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re playing against your grandmother’s team or your grandfather’s team across the way. You want to win the game.”

Many experts currently project the Sooners to land in the NCAA Tournament, with Baseball America predicting OU to land as the No. 3 seed in a Fayetteville Regional.

But the Sooners are firmly on the bubble, with D1Baseball projecting them as one of the final four teams to make the field. Some wins this weekend would add breathing room for the team.

The solution to stringing together a strong tournament? “I think it’s starting off on a good foot,” Johnson said. That means, scoring runs early and winning innings, he continued. Against OSU, the Sooners have struggled with that. Across four games, the Cowboys have outscored OU 19-5 in the first three innings.

The Cowboys (37-16) are on more level ground. Both sites project OSU to host a regional, with D1Baseball pinning them as the No. 13 seed and Baseball America as the No. 10 seed. Depending on how the weekend plays out, the Cowboys could work into a super regional spot.