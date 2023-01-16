 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA STATE FOOTBALL

With an offseason full of highs and lows, OSU swings big as the transfer portal window closes

Cowboys close out season against Mountaineers (copy)

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy runs onto the field with his players before the first quarter of a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.

 Daniel Shular/Tulsa World

After losing 16 players, is the OSU football program in crisis mode this offseason? Dean talks about the quarterback situation and more; plus women's basketball under new coach Jacie Hoyt.

STILLWATER — Sean Tyler was one of Oklahoma State’s first commitments in this year’s transfer class.

The Western Michigan transfer had all the intangibles of a veteran running back. Two consecutive seasons with more than 1,000 rushing yards. He recorded 16 touchdowns during that span.

A week after the transfer portal window opened, Tyler announced his commitment to OSU. With only a season of eligibility remaining, he looked primed to seamlessly fill the hole former tailback Dominic Richardson had left in the running backs room.

Then, a Twitter post nullified that.

“After some deep thinking and talking with my family, I will not be attending OSU,” Tyler wrote in a message posted to Twitter on Friday. “With that being said I’ll be finishing my collegiate career at the University of Minnesota.”

It was the latest gut punch in a series of gut punches for OSU’s football program this past week.

But the Cowboys rallied.

A day later, Michigan State transfer Elijah Collins announced he was committing to the Cowboys. Collins, also a veteran who is entering his sixth collegiate season, has rushed for 11 touchdowns and 1,506 yards across his career.

As a redshirt freshman in East Lansing, Michigan, the 6-foot-1 Collins came 12 yards short of a 1,000-yard season and scored half of his touchdowns in what would be his most productive season with the Spartans.

But how will he fit into OSU’s 2023 running back group?

Without Richardson, the starting spot is up for grabs, but true freshman Ollie Gordon looked likely after Tyler decommitted.

Gordon rushed for 308 yards (4.9 average) and two touchdowns this season, and earned the majority of carries in OSU’s bowl game. Playing behind him, redshirt freshman Jaden Nixon tallied 181 rushing yards and 189 receiving yards.

There’s also Deondre Jackson, who transferred from Texas A&M last season and had rushing attempts in seven games this past year. Across 32 attempts, Jackson recorded 134 yards and no touchdowns.

Throughout the peaks and valleys offseason, the Cowboys luck continued throughout the weekend.

In the past two weeks, the Cowboys saw crucial wide receivers leave the program. Bryson Green transferred to Wisconsin. John Paul Richardson to TCU. Freshman talent Stephon Johnson Jr. went to Houston.

After a week of lows, the highs continued coming for the Cowboys. 

First, Division III All-American wide receiver Leon Johnson III committed to OSU. A senior from George Fox University in Oregon, Johnson’s size stands out, with the pass catcher measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 207 pounds.

He quickly becomes the tallest receiver on the Cowboys roster, and Johnson recorded 1,156 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Hours later, Iowa transfer Arland Bruce IV announced his commitment to the Cowboys. With two years of eligibility remaining, Bruce has caught 44 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns with the Hawkeyes.

He even possesses a rushing threat, tallying 116 yards and four scores across his career with Iowa. How OSU chooses to use Bruce in the run game is unknown, but he possesses the ability, giving OSU room for creative play-calling.

There was even the commitment from Enid pass catcher Tykie Andrews on Saturday, becoming the third wide receiver to commit to OSU on Saturday.

With the transfer portal window closing on Wednesday (players who are currently in the portal can still sign with teams, but new players cannot enter), the Cowboys appear to have replaced the talent leaving as best they could. 

OSU's leading receiver Brennan Presley is staying put with the program, and the Cowboys have surrounded him with new talent. They've done the same for Gordon and the tailbacks. 

The highs and lows have cascaded onto the program, but some stability is likely to come after Wednesday. 

Bonus episode: How surprising is the sabbatical announcement from Derek Mason, and who could potentially be the Cowboys next defensive coordinator?

