STILLWATER — Chase Adkison stepped out of the batter’s box, clearly in pain.

In the top of the ninth inning at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas, something was bothering his wrist. It got so bad, the Oklahoma State catcher exited the game, mid at-bat.

It looked troubling. Adkison, who started the past 24 games for the Cowboys, was replaced in the final frame by Ian Daugherty, who’s been dealing with an injury since late February.

It became even more concerning when Adkison didn’t appear in OSU’s game against Kansas the next day.

But by Sunday, Adkison returned to the lineup, finishing the weekend batting 3-for-9 with two RBIs and helping OSU secure the series sweep against Kansas with an 8-3 win.

That means, 25 starts for Adkison across 26 games. It’s a run that sounds fatiguing. But, if anything, it has made Adkison better.

“I don’t even know really how to say it,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “As he’s gotten worn down, he’s become crazy relaxed and focused in a way that only concentration due to some natural fatigue allows you to find.

“I think a tired catcher is just grinding on behalf of his team.”

The numbers back that up for Adkison.

He appeared in 52 games last season. He’s already up to 36 (all of them starts) this year, with a month of games still remaining. Adkison already tied last year’s totals in doubles (7), home runs (4) and walks (15) this season.

His 23 RBIs is quickly approaching his 25 from 2022.

As a result, his slugging percentage (.483), batting average (.312) and on base percentage (.409) handily exceed last year’s numbers. All three of those rank in the top five on OSU’s roster among eligible players.

It’s all come with a new approach to batting for Adkison. “Last year I was playing a little more timid,” Adkison said. To combat that, a more aggressive approach earlier in at-bats came this year.

The numbers show the improvement, and Adkison’s been rewarded by steadily moving up in the batting order, hitting fourth in OSU’s game on Sunday.

Adkison leaned on assistants like Robin Ventura and Jordy Mercer throughout to offseason helped. Some help from Holliday – a former catcher – helped too.

“The biggest thing is you've got to learn on your own, just find that confidence,” Adkison said. “That’s half the battle.”

In turn, Adkison’s been a calming presence behind the plate for OSU’s pitching staff, catching as many as six different pitchers a night sometimes.

With Daugherty steadily working back into playing, Adkison might be able to get a game off occasionally. But for now, he’s been a consistent presence at the plate, and behind it.